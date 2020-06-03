Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Morgan Stanley Bullish On Rising App Store Revenue, Raises Apple Price Target
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 03, 2020 11:00am   Comments
Share:
Morgan Stanley Bullish On Rising App Store Revenue, Raises Apple Price Target

Data from Sensor Tower points to Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) growing its App Store net revenue by 39% year-over-year in May, and this trend bodes well for the stock, according to Morgan Stanley.

The Apple Analyst

Katy Huberty maintained an Overweight rating on Apple and lifted the price target from $326 to $340.

The Apple Thesis

Apple's App Store performance in May could prove to be the strongest year-over-year growth seen since April 2017, Huberty said in a Wednesday note. (See her track record here.)

Since the start of the second calendar quarter, App Store net revenue is tracking higher by 35% year-over-year, and this is "meaningfully" higher than expectations for 18% growth, the analyst said. 

Even if the pace of growth slows down in June, total App Store sales growth could come in at 32% for the quarter, which translates to more than $500 million of Services revenue upside versus expectations, she said. 

Consumers are showing high levels of engagement with apps as part of a "new normal," and this trend will likely remain for the near-to-medium-term, Huberty said. Consumers will likely continue spending more time indoors, she said. 

Apple's net revenue per download fell year-over-year from February through April as consumers took advantage of free collaboration and communication apps, according to Morgan Stanley.

But the trend improved in May when net revenue per download inflected to a 12% year-over-year growth rate, Huberty said, adding that this is an "encouraging sign" and makes the case for a healthy app economy moving forward.

AAPL Price Action

Shares of Apple were trading 0.19% higher at $323.94 at the time of publication. 

Related Links:

Martin Scorsese's Next Movie Will Be Financed By Apple: Report

Apple Cuts iPhone Prices in China To Push Sales As Country Reopens Economy

Photo courtesy of Apple. 

Latest Ratings for AAPL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2020Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
May 2020B of A SecuritiesMaintainsBuy
May 2020Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for AAPL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

A Look Into Apple's Price Over Earnings
Zoom Initially Slips Despite Strong Earnings, Then Reverses Course In Pre-Market Trading
Warner Music Set To Go Public Today, In Anticipated Largest US IPO Of The Year
Peloton Makes Its Fitness App Available On Apple TV After Pandemic Demand Surge
MoneyGram Shares Jump 50% As Western Union Reportedly Looks For Acquisition
Tesla CEO Musk Says Other Three Officers Should Be Charged In Floyd's Murder Case
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: App Store Apps Katy HubertyAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
BGNESVB LeerinkMaintains210.0
XYLJanney CapitalMaintains67.0
HQYCantor FitzgeraldMaintains70.0
ZMCantor FitzgeraldMaintains261.0
GDOTBTIGMaintains48.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com