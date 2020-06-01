BofA Downgraded AerCap On Heightened Risk Related To Residual Values
Shares of AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) have significantly underperformed the S&P 500 since March 4, shedding 37.2% versus the 3.2% decline in the index.
The underperformance has been driven by investor concerns over the future of air travel and the commercial transport industry after the pandemic, according to BofA Securities.
The AerCap Holdings Analyst
Ronald Epstein downgraded AerCap from Buy to Neutral, while slashing the price target from $77 to $35.
The AerCap Holdings Thesis
While the earlier Buy thesis was based on AerCap’s opportunistic and smart aircraft trading strategy, this has resulted in a mid-age fleet for the company, Epstein said in the downgrade note.
He explained that this would not have been an issue during normal times, but in the current environment an older fleet may come under pressure.
“We see heightened risk to fleet equipment residual values, particularly for mid-life aircraft,” Epstein wrote in a note. He added that the company is likely to underperform its peers with younger fleets and lower debt.
AerCap has withdrawn its earnings outlook for 2020, citing the impact of COVID-19 on the aviation industry. In this environment, the company has offered rent deferrals of two to three months to many of its long-term customers, with repayment expected up to six months after the deferral, the analyst mentioned.
AER Price Action
Shares of AerCap Holdings has risen by almost 2% to $32.85 at the time of publication Monday.
Latest Ratings for AER
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|May 2020
|Deutsche Bank
|Maintains
|Buy
|May 2020
|CFRA
|Maintains
|Buy
|Mar 2020
|Deutsche Bank
|Maintains
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for AER
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BofA Securities Ronald EpsteinAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings