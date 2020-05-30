Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Disney, Netflix And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

This week's bullish calls included e-commerce and pharmaceutical giants.

The house that Warren Buffett built is featured among the bearish calls.

The Dow Jones industrials and the S&P 500 ended last week with 3% or so gains, while the Nasdaq was up nearly 2%. It was a week when China moved to end Hong Kong's autonomy and the U.S. president punished social media players for fact-checking him. Also, Disney and the New York Stock Exchange prepared for reopenings, 737 Max production resumed and Tesla lowered car prices.

As usual, Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are some of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

Bulls

The Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) empire is poised to expand further, according to Elizabeth Balboa's "Here's How Amazon Could Become A Threat To Tesla, Ford And More With Zoox Buy."

"Bristol-Myers Analyst Says 'Big 7' Pipeline Assets Hold $15B In Peak Sales Potential" by Shanthi Rexaline shows the slew of products in the Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) pipeline that have blockbuster potential.

In "Analyst Upgrades Oil Services Stocks, Predicts 'Doubling Of US Rig Activity'," Wayne Duggan shares why it finally may be time for investors to start dipping their toes in on the likes of Baker Hughes Co (NYSE: BKR).

Priya Nigam's "Snap Could Unveil More Developer Integration At Partner Summit, BofA Says" suggests that anticipated new software tools, platform policies and partners bode well for Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) stock.

For additional bullish calls, also have a look at 'FAANG Stocks Are Strong Once Again,' Facebook, Amazon, Netflix Hit Record Highs Last Week and Plant-Based Food Sales Up 90% In March: Report.

Bears

Tanzeel Akhtar's "Mouse Trap: Imperial Capital Downgrades Disney, Sees Theme Park Risk" looks at why Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) investors may want to take profits.

"Why Bill Ackman Is No Longer A Berkshire Shareholder" by Jayson Derrick discusses why the billionaire hedge fund manager and activist investor has shed his $1 billion stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A).

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares recently have given back some of their year-to-date gains. So says "What's Behind Netflix's Recent Weakness?" by Shanthi Rexaline. Is the stock in the danger of a further pullback?

In Randy Elias's "What 2 Experts Are Saying About Canopy Growth After The Q4 Print," see four downside risks for Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) stock.

Be sure to check out Cramer Says Getting Over Coronavirus Crisis 'Not Enough' To Lift The Economy and NYSE To Delist Bankrupt Hertz: Report for additional bearish calls.

Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.