Ally Should Recover With Broader Economy, Morgan Stanley Says In Upgrade Note
Ally Financial Inc (NYSE: ALLY) will benefit from an economic recovery, as it will create more jobs and therefore spur more driving and higher auto sales, according to Morgan Stanley.
The Ally Analyst
Betsy Graseck upgraded Ally Financial from Equal-weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $23 to $26.
The Ally Thesis
With the economy reopening, the unemployment rate is likely to peak at 17% in May and then decline to 10.7% in September and to 9% in December, which improves the outlook for a bottom in consumer credit, Graseck said in the Thursday upgrade note. (See her track record here.)
Fiscal stimulus has driven personal savings rate to 13.1%, lowering consumer loan losses, the analyst said.
As driving trends resurge, there will be an increase in vehicle demand, she said
The pandemic is trigerring a shift from public transit to self-owned vehicles, Graseck said.
Both trends support the outlook for used car prices, the analyst said.
Commentary from auto dealers and lenders suggests “auto sales are bouncing firmly off the bottom,” which improves the outlook for loan growth, she said.
The analyst further wrote that Ally's shares are pricing in much higher losses than expected, offering “an entry point for a stock that has been cut in half since the February announcement of the CardWorks acquisition and economic lockdown.”
ALLY Price Action
Shares of Ally Financial were down 0.38% at $18.53 at the time of publication Thursday.
Related Links:
June Market Outlook: Big Test Looms In New Month As States Navigate Reopenings
Cramer Says Getting Over Coronavirus Crisis 'Not Enough' To Lift The Economy
Benzinga file photo by Dustin Blitchok.
Latest Ratings for ALLY
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|May 2020
|Morgan Stanley
|Upgrades
|Equal-Weight
|Overweight
|May 2020
|Piper Sandler
|Maintains
|Overweight
|May 2020
|BMO Capital
|Upgrades
|Market Perform
|Outperform
View More Analyst Ratings for ALLY
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Betsy Graseck Morgan StanleyAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga