Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Trump's Executive Order To Expose Social Media To Lawsuits Over Content Policies
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 28, 2020 10:45am   Comments
Share:
Trump's Executive Order To Expose Social Media To Lawsuits Over Content Policies

President Donald Trump is scheduled to sign an executive order that would expose social media companies to lawsuits related to content curation and site moderation, according to CNN.

“This will be a Big Day for Social Media and FAIRNESS!” Trump tweeted.

What To Know About The Executive Order

The draft order reviewed by CNN urges the Federal Communications Commission to reinterpret the 1996 Communications Decency Act, which protects websites from legal action. Trump seeks clarification on when corporate conduct violates “good faith” provisions. FCC officials quietly resisted a similar draft order last summer.

Thursday’s order will also instruct the Justice Department to collaborate with state attorneys general to address anti-conservative biases; prohibit federal agencies from buying ads on platforms seen to have violated the Act’s “good faith” clause; and order the Federal Trade Commission to consider suing companies with such violations.

"In a country that has long cherished the freedom of expression, we cannot allow a limited number of online platforms to hand-pick the speech that Americans may access and convey online," the draft order says. "This practice is fundamentally un-American and anti-democratic. When large, powerful social media companies censor opinions with which they disagree, they exercise a dangerous power."

Earlier this week, Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) fact-checked two of Trump’s tweets about mail-in ballots and labeled them “potentially misleading.”

“Republicans feel that Social Media Platforms totally silence conservatives voices,” the president tweeted. “We will strongly regulate, or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen.”

Why It’s Important For Social Media

Trump has long accused social media companies of censoring his speech. Twitter seems to have been the last straw, but the faults of its peers were top of mind during the order’s development. The text accuses Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG), Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), and Twitter of favorable dealings with the Chinese government.

“Overall, we see dispute as a negative for social media given potential for increased media scrutiny on social media and Internet technology companies entering the 2020 elections, and for content policies to potentially alienate one or both political parties,” Bank of America analysts Justin Post and Benjamin Sherlund wrote in a note.

Facebook has suffered pushback for its hands-off content policies.

What’s Next?

Bank of America expects Twitter to challenge the Trump Administration’s new policy.

“We believe Twitter and other social media platforms are likely carefully considering all potential legal options and would change policy if ordered to by law,” Sherlund and Post wrote.

As of recently, the law appears to be on the side of the companies. On Wednesday, the U.S. Court of Appeals threw out a 2018 lawsuit that Freedom Watch filed against Alphabet, Facebook, Twitter and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) alleging First Amendment violations through the suppression of conservative views.

Related Links:

How Kevin Mayer 'Was Snubbed' At Disney And Has A Lot To Prove At TikTok

Facebook's Oversight Board Members Include Nobel Laureate, Former Denmark PM

Latest Ratings for TWTR

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2020CitigroupMaintainsNeutral
May 2020SunTrust Robinson HumphreyMaintainsEqual-Weight
May 2020B of A SecuritiesReiteratesBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for TWTR
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FB + TWTR)

Costco Earnings On Tap After Close As Investors Mull Strong Toll Brothers Results
Tech Companies Aren't 'State Actors,' Judge Dismisses Conservative Bias Lawsuit Against Facebook, Twitter, Google, Apple
9 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Trump To Sign Executive Order On Social Media Today, Day After Twitter Spat
Facebook Rebrands Cryptocurrency Wallet Subsidiary Calibra
Same Old Leadership Song Lifts These Leveraged ETFs
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Analyst Color Government News Regulations Politics Top Stories Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
BPOPPiper SandlerMaintains59.0
QADAB. Riley FBRMaintains55.0
RGLDB. Riley FBRMaintains152.0
SAB. Riley FBRMaintains42.0
SILVB. Riley FBRMaintains11.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com