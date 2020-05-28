Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BofA Raises Micron's Price Target Following Upbeat Guidance Update

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 28, 2020 10:19am   Comments
Share:
BofA Raises Micron's Price Target Following Upbeat Guidance Update

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) is scheduled to announce fiscal third-quarter results June 29.

The memory chip company is likely to report upbeat quarterly results and issue positive fourth-quarter guidance, which may prove to be catalysts for the stock, according to BofA Securities.

The Micron Analyst

Simon Woo reiterated a Buy rating for Micron Technology, while raising the price target from $60 to $70.

The Micron Thesis

Micron Technology on Wednesday raised its outlook for the May quarter, citing stronger chip demand for the remote work economy, improved pricing trends and “quite normal operations,” Woo said in a Thursday note. (See his track record here.)

Micron raised the guidance for GAAP gross margins and earnings from a range of 28.5%-31.5% to 32%-33% and from 26-56 cents per share to 61-66 cents per share, respectively.

“This is consistent with our recently raised global memory forecast (eg, higher DRAM ASP, stronger NAND shipment),” the analyst said. 

Woo expressed optimism regarding the margin improvement continuing nto the second half of fiscal 2020 and even through fiscal 2021 and 2022.

Micron Technology’s mix improvement and cost reduction “should also be outstanding,” the analyst said. 

BofA raised its earnings estimates for fiscal 2020, 2021 and 2022 from $1.89 to $2.23, from $4.06 to $4.25 and from $5.67 to $6.02, respectively.

MU Price Action

Shares of Micron Technology were down 3.48% at $47.73 at the time of publication Thursday.

Related Links:

BofA Upgrades Micron Technology On Rising Datacenter Chip Demand

Micron Reports Strong Q2 Earnings Beat

Latest Ratings for MU

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2020UBSMaintainsBuy
Apr 2020Goldman SachsDowngradesBuyNeutral
Mar 2020BarclaysMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for MU
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MU)

19 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
May Market Outlook: No Spring Fling This Year As Dismal Data, Weak Earnings Seen Ahead
Eli Lilly Kicks Off Earnings Day With A Beat And Investors Prepare For Intel After Close
Every Member Of Trump's 'Great American Economic Revival' Industry Groups
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BofA Securities Simon WooAnalyst Color Price Target Previews Reiteration Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
WDAYStifelMaintains190.0
SMTCStifelMaintains58.0
RCLStifelMaintains62.0
WEXDeutsche BankMaintains172.0
HPQDeutsche BankMaintains18.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com