Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sale Of eBay's Classifieds Segment Would Be A Financial Positive, Says BofA

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 27, 2020 11:11am   Comments
Share:
Sale Of eBay's Classifieds Segment Would Be A Financial Positive, Says BofA

A Bloomberg report over the weekend quoted unnamed sources as saying that eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) had received bids for its Classifieds business from multiple bidders, in the range of $8 billion to $10 billion.

A bid in this range is a financial positive for eBay given the issues at Classifieds this year, according to BofA Securities.

The eBay Analyst

Justin Post maintained a Neutral rating on eBay with a $44 price target.

The eBay Thesis

Assuming a premium multiple for Classifieds, given its high margin profile, the segment’s valuation comes to $8.3 billion, which is at the lower end of the reported bids, Post said in a Wednesday note. (See his track record here.)

A valuation of $8.3 billion for Classifieds implies a 21x multiple on BofA’s 2021 profit estimate of $389 million, the analyst said, adding that a 21x segment multiple is in-line with the higher end of recent transactions in the classifieds space.

Classifieds could face pressures in 2020 due to COVID-19. On the other hand, the pandemic could also impact the availability of credit to finance large acquisitions, Post said. 

“We would view a potential sale of Classifieds between $8-10bn as positive for the stock, all else equal, given issues for Classifieds in 2020 and implied residual core eBay valuation.”

EBAY Price Action

Shares of eBay were trading down 0.66% at $43.08 at the time of publication Wednesday.

Related Links:

In Consumers We Trust: 3 Leveraged ETFs That Surged In April

Facebook's New Shopping Feature Lifts Stock To All-Time Highs

Latest Ratings for EBAY

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2020SunTrust Robinson HumphreyMaintainsHold
Apr 2020SusquehannaMaintainsPositive
Apr 2020BMO CapitalMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for EBAY
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EBAY)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
In Consumers We Trust: 3 Leveraged ETFs That Surged In April
Facebook's New Shopping Feature Lifts Stock To All-Time Highs
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BofA Securities e-commerce Justin PostAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
AAPLB of A SecuritiesMaintains340.0
TSCOGuggenheimMaintains125.0
WIXGuggenheimMaintains235.0
MCKGuggenheimReiterates168.0
DPZGuggenheimReiterates415.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com