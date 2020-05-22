Market Overview

How Kevin Mayer 'Was Snubbed' At Disney And Has A Lot To Prove At TikTok
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 22, 2020 12:43pm   Comments
Walt Disney Co's (NYSE: DIS) former head of streaming Kevin Mayer "was snubbed" and is on a mission to show "greater relevance" as TikTok's new chief executive, says Eric Schiffer, the CEO of private equity firm The Patriarch Organization.

Who Is Kevin Mayer?

Mayer was Disney's most senior executive in charge of all things streaming, including the company's direct-to-consumer video strategy. He was lined up to replace Bob Iger as Disney's CEO, but the company went in a different direction with Bob Chapek.

Most investors were "totally clueless" about Mayer's role at Disney and most top money players didn't consider him to be a "superstar," Schiffer told Benzinga. He will be replaced within as the business boasts a "deep bench."

Disney investors have little reason to be concerned with Mayer's departure, according to Schiffer. The media giant's strength is its content and will remain as compelling without Mayer's leadership.

See Also: TikTok Has Taken Over: Here Are The Big Money Players Behind The Social Media App

Mayer Is On A Mission

Mayer has an opportunity to show "greater relevance" at TikTok, which is the undisputed media outlet of choice for Generation Z -- the "hottest demo in the world."

"He brings the Disney halo, leadership discipline for managing at scale, and the ability to have TikTok add a layer of original content to their arsenal," Schiffer said. "Disney lost IP that was aggregated by one player who could lead."

The one potential challenge Mayer could face is geopolitical. TikTok's parent company is China-based ByteDance and the Trump administration could limit the platforms' use "if it is proven to be spying on the youth of America."

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

