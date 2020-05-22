Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Take-Two Interactive Benefits From 'Industry Tailwinds,' Analyst Says After Q4 Report
Crystal Mills , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 22, 2020 12:48pm   Comments
Share:
Take-Two Interactive Benefits From 'Industry Tailwinds,' Analyst Says After Q4 Report

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) reported fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal 2020 results Wednesday, with year-over-year GAAP net revenue growth of 41% and a 40% increase in consumer spending thanks to titles like "NBA 2K20," "Grand Theft Auto V" and "Red Dead Redemption 2." 

Total net bookings rose from $2.929 to $2.99 billion year-over-year. 

"Our significantly better-than-expected fourth quarter results concluded another extraordinary year for Take-Two, during which we achieved numerous milestones, including record Net Bookings of nearly $3 billion, as well as record digitally-delivered Net Bookings, Net Bookings from recurrent consumer spending, and earnings," Strauss Zelnick, Take-Two's chairman and CEO, said in a statement. 

The Take-Two Analysts 

Morgan Stanley's Brian Nowak maintained with an Overweight rating on Take-Two with a $150 price target. 

Oppenheimer's Andrew Uerkwitz maintained with an Outperform rating and lifted the price target from $145 to $155. 

MKM Partners analyst Eric Handler maintained with a Neutral rating and price target bumped from $124 to $145. 

The Take-Two Takeaways

Take-Two "stands to benefit from both company-specific factors as well as industry tailwinds driving both top-line growth and profitability gains," Oppenheimer's Uerkwitz said in a Wednesday note. 

The video game developer is poised for refreshes of several important franchises in next five years, the analyst said. 

"A build in internal development capacity will help generate revenue consistency." 

Morgan Stanley's Nowak said Take-Two's strength "was broad-based across franchises, with 'GTA Online,' 'NBA 2K' digital, and 'Red Dead Redemption 2' all growing faster than expected."

Take-Two will continue to see growth on the basis of "best in class content and a large, engaged, and relatively under-monetized player base," the analyst said.  

MKM Partners analyst Handler said "revenue upside was fueled mostly by recurrent consumer spending which paced by record performances from 'NBA 2K' and 'GTA Online.'"

The analyst anticipates growth from "NBA 2K" in 2021, but said results will likely be offset by declines in other franchises. 

TTWO Price Action 

Take-Two shares were up 1.87% at $140.78 at the time of publication Friday. 

Photo courtesy of Take-Two. 

Latest Ratings for TTWO

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2020UBSMaintainsBuy
May 2020Stephens & Co.MaintainsEqual-Weight
May 2020Cowen & Co.MaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for TTWO
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TTWO)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
14 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Earnings Scheduled For May 20, 2020
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Not Just Fun And Games: How Esports Could Offer Potential Investment Opportunities
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: gaming video gamesAnalyst Color Earnings News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
NAVBHC Wainwright & Co.Maintains6.0
EDCFRAMaintains74.0
TNDMB of A SecuritiesMaintains95.0
SPLKB of A SecuritiesMaintains208.0
INTUB of A SecuritiesMaintains320.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com