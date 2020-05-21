Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Reopening Of Disney Springs A 'Drop In The Bucket' For The Mouse, Analyst Says
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 21, 2020 1:52pm   Comments
Share:
Reopening Of Disney Springs A 'Drop In The Bucket' For The Mouse, Analyst Says

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) reopened its Disney Springs complex in Orlando and the revenue contribution will represent a "drop in the bucket" for the company, Macquarie analyst Tim Nollen said on CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia."

What Happened To Disney Springs

Disney merely resumed operations at its shopping and dining complex in Florida on Wednesday in a very limited capacity and to a small number of people, Nollen said.

This could be viewed as a "dry run" for an eventual reopening of the entire theme park as Disney workers are figuring out how best to enforce health and safety rules, the analyst said. 

In the meantime, there are zero indications of when the park will fully reopen, and this represents the vast majority of revenue generation, he said. 

Why It's Important For Investors

Even when the park fully reopens, demand could certainly be hampered "for some time" as people remain nervous and concerned, Nollen said. It could take "a year or two" until the public becomes comfortable once again with any form of normalcy, the analyst said. 

What's Going On With Streaming? 

Disney has certainly seen a large growth in demand for its new video streaming service Disney+, but its library of original content remains "quite small," Nollen said.

What separates Disney+ from other rival streaming services is its intellectual property portfolio, which will be exclusive to Disney and can't be found anywhere else, he said. 

Disney shares were down 2.33% at $117.14 at the time of publication Thursday. 

Related Links:

What We Know About Shanghai Disney's Reopening

Disney's Business Hit Hard By The Coronavirus: Is Now A Buying Opportunity For The Stock?

Latest Ratings for DIS

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2020Loop CapitalDowngradesBuyHold
May 2020JP MorganMaintainsOverweight
May 2020RBC CapitalMaintainsSector Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for DIS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIS)

Why Disney's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Vice's Owen Hart Documentary Revisits WWE's Darkest Day
Walmart Earnings Look Strong Across the Board, But Home Depot Down After Missing on EPS
Bored In The House? Top Disney Exec Departs To Take TikTok CEO Job
Express Yourself: 62% Of Americans Say They'd Wear Fashion-Forward Masks
Why Boeing's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Amusement Parks CNBC Disney Springs Disney+ MacquarieAnalyst Color Analyst Ratings Media Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
TJXCFRAMaintains65.0
EXPECFRAMaintains82.0
IFRXRaymond JamesMaintains20.0
DAVANeedhamMaintains58.0
MDTCFRAUpgrades121.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com