Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Unemployment Prospects, Rate Environment Sends Bank of America Neutral On Charles Schwab
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 21, 2020 12:40pm   Comments
Share:

Pandemics aren’t exactly the steady environments investors look for, so it’s not surprising that Charles Schwab's (NYSE: SCHW) stock has hardly recovered its early-coronavirus losses. One analyst team sees continued pain in the company’s future.

The Rating

Bank of America's Michael Carrier downgraded Charles Schwab to a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $40 to $35.

The Thesis

The analysts expect high unemployment to weaken Charles Schwab’s growth.

“Despite SCHW being a high quality company with attractive organic growth and AMTD deal synergies ahead, we expect rate headwinds, moderating net new assets (NNA) growth, and deal/integration/competitive risks to be an offset and limit earnings growth and the multiple over the coming year,” Carrier wrote in a note.

They anticipate the Fed maintaining interest rates at zero and the 10-year Treasury rates lingering below 1% for the foreseeable future. Even in the absence of other rate-pressuring policies, the current environment presents 5% downside risk to Bank of America’s 2021 forecasts.

“Schwab generates roughly 65% of its revenues from interest income and money market fees, both of which are rate sensitive,” the analysts wrote. “While we previously lowered our estimates for the impact from the Fed moving to zero, lower rates along the curve could have an ongoing impact and lower the growth outlook further.”

Still, they remain generally positive on Charles Schwab long-term given the firm’s second-quarter activity strength and first-quarter records in accounts, trading and new net assets metrics.

“We expect Schwab to continue to put up industry leading growth and should gain further scale with the pending AMTD deal, though we expect some moderation ahead,” Carrier and Murukutla wrote.

SCHW Price Action

At the time of publication, shares traded down marginally around $33.22.

Related Links:

Big Banks: Playing A Rebound Within The Financial Sector

Charles Schwab Launches Fractional Shares, The Ability To Gift Stock

Latest Ratings for SCHW

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2020B of A SecuritiesDowngradesBuyNeutral
May 2020Compass PointDowngradesBuyNeutral
May 2020Deutsche BankMaintainsHold

View More Analyst Ratings for SCHW
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SCHW)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 21, 2020
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 20, 2020
Big Banks: Playing A Rebound Within The Financial Sector
Webull Leverages Crisis To Spur Innovation, Financial Wellness
Charles Schwab Launches Fractional Shares, The Ability To Gift Stock
11 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bank of America Michael Carrier Sameer MurukutlaAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
EXPDA DavidsonMaintains60.0
BOOTDA DavidsonMaintains27.0
EXPEMizuhoMaintains80.0
MCKMizuhoMaintains147.0
NTRACFRADowngrades36.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com