MGM Resorts International Could Take 4-6 Years To Recover, BofA Says In Downgrade

MGM Resorts International’s (NYSE: MGM) core revenue growth was anemic even before the coronavirus outbreak, and a recovery has now become even more challenging, according to BofA Securities.

The MGM Resorts Analyst

Shaun Kelley downgraded MGM Resorts International from Neutral to Underperform and raised the price target from $14 to $15.

The MGM Resorts Thesis

The Las Vegas market faces a long recovery ahead due to effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, with restrictions on air travel and low demand for conventions and large-scale entertainment, Kelley said in the Wednesday downgrade note. (See his track record here.)

Businesses on the Strip have low pricing power that is worsened by relatively high fixed costs and their overreliance on online travel agencies, the analyst said.

Las Vegas is highly dependent on long-distance travel, with 33% of visitors in 2019 coming from Eastern, Southern and Midwestern states and 20% from international markets, he said.

Kelley expects leisure travel to recover faster than corporate travel.

MGM Resorts International has high exposure to business travel, estimated at up to 30%.

The company’s revenue growth had been meager between 2007 and 2019, with declines in both gaming and hotel revenue.

It could take MGM Resorts International four to six years to return to 2019 levels, according to BofA.

MGM Price Action

Shares of MGM Resorts International were down 3.88% at $15.85 at the time of publication.

