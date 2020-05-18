Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sorrento Therapeutics Analyst Says Coronavirus Antibody Cocktail One Of Few Non-Vaccine Options
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 18, 2020 2:36pm   Comments
Share:
Sorrento Therapeutics Analyst Says Coronavirus Antibody Cocktail One Of Few Non-Vaccine Options

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) shares spiked 158% Friday after the company disclosed that it has identified an antibody that demonstrated 100% inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 virus infection.

The Sorrento Analyst

H.C. Wainwright analyst Raghuram Selvaraju has a Buy rating on Sorrento with a $24 price target. 

The Sorrento Thesis

Sorrento has rapidly assembled a constellation of strategies for combating the coronavirus, Selvaraju said in a Monday note. (See his track record here.)

The strategies include:

  • STI-1499, named COVI-GUARD, which is being evaluated as a standalone antibody therapy aimed at blocking viral entry into host cells.
  • COVI-SHIELD, a proprietary cocktail of therapeutic antibody, including STI-1499, focused on inhibiting viral infection of healthy host cells.
  • A proprietary COVIDTRAP ACE2-Fc protein, which binds to the S1 domain of the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, thereby blocking the virus from binding and infecting respiratory epithelial cells.
  • A next-generation, gene-encoded antibody vaccine against COVID-19.
  • The ACE-MAB fusion protein, which utilizes its STI-4920 antibody and Mabpharm Ltd.'s fusion protein CMAB020 to create a bispecific fusion protein with two functional arms.
  • STI-6991, an I-Cell COVID-19 vaccine.
  • A natural killer cell-based immunotherapy approach, named COVI-CELL, to treat critically and severely ill COVID-19 patients.

The analyst said he believes the antibody cocktail therapy would establish a high barrier to development of treatment resistance, while potentially providing protection against infection to at-risk populations, Selvaraju said. 

COVI-GUARD and COVI-SHIELD are likely to be used as prophylactic agents for those returning to work and as therapeutic interventions for those recently exposed to SARS-CoV-2, the analyst said. 

Each dose of this antibody cocktail therapy will provide antiviral protection for up to two months, he said. 

"In the absence of a vaccine, protection using an antibody cocktail may prove to be one of very few viable options."

SRNE Price Action

At last check, Sorrento shares were trading 2.81% higher at $6.95. 

Related Links:

Moderna Rallies On Positive Phase 1 Coronavirus Vaccine Data, Aims For Phase 3 Trial In July

The Week Ahead In Biotech: Aquestive Awaits FDA Decision, Earnings Flow Slows

Latest Ratings for SRNE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2020H.C. WainwrightReiteratesBuy
Oct 2019JMP SecuritiesInitiates Coverage OnMarket Outperform
Mar 2019B. Riley FBRMaintainsBuyBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for SRNE
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SRNE)

62 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
20 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
26 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
70 Biggest Movers From Friday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: U.S. Stocks Turn Positive; Aurora Cannabis Shares Spike Higher
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: H.C. Wainwright Raghuram SelvarajuAnalyst Color Biotech Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
YCBDCantor FitzgeraldMaintains1.8
DECKTelsey Advisory GroupMaintains168.0
MRNAGoldman SachsMaintains105.0
CRMCowen & Co.Maintains200.0
NPTNCraig-HallumMaintains10.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com