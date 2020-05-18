Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cantor Upgrades Green Thumb Industries On Fundamentals, Relative Valuation

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 18, 2020 2:46pm   Comments
Share:
Cantor Upgrades Green Thumb Industries On Fundamentals, Relative Valuation

Shares of Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTC: GTBIF) Friday closed higher by 15%, after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for the first quarter.

Although Green Thumb’s performance in the second quarter could be flat due to COVID-related challenges, the positives for the company include relative valuation, fundamental outlook versus its peers and favorable regulatory catalysts for multistate operators, according to Cantor Fitzgerald.

The Green Thumb Analyst

Pablo Zuanic upgraded Green Thumb from Neutral to Overweight, while raising the price target from $9.60 to $15.

The Green Thumb Thesis

While Green Thumb’s second-quarter results may not reflect the positive impact of Illinois legalizing cannabis on January 1, the company has “a lot going for it,” Zuanic said in the upgrade note.

The company is well-capitalized and has its 2020 production expansion plans funded. This suggests possible margin expansion to reach best-in-class levels among multistate operators, the analyst mentioned.

While Green Thumb has a presence in states with good prospects and enjoys depth in these markets, it has a presence in very few problematic states, Zuanic noted. He added that the company “does not have the inherent risk of pending acquisitions and/or of integrating them.”

Rivals Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) and Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) have higher risk due to exposure to California and large acquisitions, while their stocks are trading at higher valuations than Green Thumb, the analyst said.

GTBIF Price Action

Shares of Green Thumb traded around $9.65 on Monday afternoon.

Latest Ratings for GTBIF

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2020Cantor FitzgeraldUpgradesNeutralOverweight
May 2020NeedhamMaintainsBuy
Mar 2020Piper SandlerMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for GTBIF
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GTBIF)

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From May 15, 2020
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From May 14, 2020
Green Thumb To Launch Fourth Las Vegas Store, Expands Nevada Presence
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelic Stock News Stories Of The Week
ESPAÑOL • Noticias del Día: Una Línea de Ropa de 'Narcos', Alice Moon y el SHC, Acciones de Cannabis, MindMed y el LSD, y Más
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From May 5, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Analyst Color Cannabis Earnings News Upgrades Price Target Markets Analyst Ratings

Cannabis Movers

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$12.94
0.96
+ 8.01%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$9.70
0.645
+ 7.13%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$4.90
0.1658
+ 3.5%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$295.73
9.44
+ 3.3%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
10th Annual Cannabis Industry Lobby Days
May 19, 2020 - May 21, 2020
WASHINGTON, D.C.
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
May 30, 2020 - May 31, 2020
BURLINGTON, VT
Cannabis Business Summit & Expo
June 15, 2020 - June 17, 2020
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
June 20, 2020 - June 21, 2020
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Great Alaskan Cannabis Bowl
July 24, 2020 - July 26, 2020
WASILLA, AK
see all