Cantor Cuts Canopy Growth Target After Warrants Exercise

Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) has exercised warrants that matured May 1, received proceeds of CA$245 million ($174.5 million) and issued around 18.9 million shares, according to Cantor Fitzgerald.

Cantor Fitzgerald’s Pablo Zuanic maintained a Neutral rating for Canopy Growth and reduced the price target from CA$27 ($19.23) to CA$25 ($17.81).

The retail recreational market is expected to grow from CA$1.2 billion in 2019 to CA$2 billion in 2020, Zuanic said in a Wednesday note. (See his track record here.)

Mmore than 40% of Canopy Growth’s revenues are not generated from core cannabis, the analyst said.

In the December quarter, Canopy Growth reported net sales of AA$124 million. As much as CA$15 million of that figure was generated by a distribution entity in Europe. Another CA$33 million came from the company’s ancillary businesses, including vape parts and devices; This Works; an international natural skincare line; and BioSteel, a Canadian sports drinks company, Zuanic said.

“We have lowered the price target partly on the higher share count and on lower EV/sales (Enterprise value to sales) ratios for the non-cannabis parts,” the analyst said.

Although the market is willing to pay a healthy premium for balance sheet strength, Canopy Growth’s stock is already trading significantly higher than other large Canadian peers, warranting the Neutral rating, according to Cantor Fitzgerald.

U.S.-listed shares of Canopy Growth were 2.21% higher at $13.86 at the close Thursday.

