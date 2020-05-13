Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mizuho Upgrades JD.com, Sees Significant Pharmacy E-Commerce Opportunity
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 13, 2020 3:42pm   Comments
Share:
Mizuho Upgrades JD.com, Sees Significant Pharmacy E-Commerce Opportunity

JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) shares were trading higher Wednesday after Mizuho Securities upgraded the company's stock due to "significant opportunities in online sales" as more people turn to retail pharmacy.

The JD.com Analyst

James Lee upgraded JD.com from Neutral to Buy and raised its price target from $37 to $58 based on significant opportunities in online pharmacy triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The JD.com Thesis

The deregulation and government reform of retail pharmacy will push medicine sales from hospitals or clinics to retail stores, presenting a significant opportunity for online sales, Lee said in a Tuesday upgrade note. (See his track record here.)

“Due to regulatory tailwinds, we believe that online retail pharmacy penetration will increase from estimated 5% now to 20% in five years, delivering a market size of nearly RMB 500billion,” the analyst said. 

Another major factor is the recent lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, as consumers have been forced to adjust their behavior toward online shopping, he said. 

“We believe JD.com is well positioned because it offers tele-medicine for prescriptions, guarantees to reduce the risks of fake products, and logistics services to ensure timely delivery.”

Lee said he expects JD.com to capture 20% of the online pharmacy market share by fiscal year 2022.

JD Price Action

JD.com was trading 1.35% higher at $47.66 at the time of publication Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $49.13 and a 52-week low of $25.48.

Related Links:

JD.com Trades Higher On Q4 Results, Announces CFO Succession

JD.com Reports Q2 Earnings Beat

Latest Ratings for JD

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2020MizuhoUpgradesNeutralBuy
May 2020CFRAInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Apr 2020Morgan StanleyUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for JD
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JD)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
JD.com Plans To Kickstart Hong Kong IPO As US-Listed Chinese Firms Increasingly Look Toward Home
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 4, 2020
Alibaba Plans Massive Cloud Investment, Wedbush Sees 'Key Turning Point'
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Analyst Color News Upgrades Health Care Price Target Global Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
DHICFRAUpgrades55.0
KBHCFRAMaintains33.0
SRCFRAMaintains77.0
TUFNDA DavidsonMaintains11.0
DTDA DavidsonMaintains40.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com