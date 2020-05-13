Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cantor Fitzgerald Says Aurora Cannabis Sell-Off Creates Entry Point

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 13, 2020 2:33pm   Comments
Share:
Cantor Fitzgerald Says Aurora Cannabis Sell-Off Creates Entry Point

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) is scheduled to report third-quarter results after the closing bell Thursday.

The company’s earnings season so far has been encouraging, and the pressure on the stock heading into the earnings release presents a trading opportunity, according to Cantor Fitzgerald. 

The Aurora Cannabis Analyst

Pablo Zuanic maintained an Overweight rating on Aurora Cannabis with a price target lifted from CA$2.75 ($1.95) to CA$22 ($15.61), noting that it follows a 12-1 reverse split in the stock. 

The Aurora Cannabis Thesis

Aurora Cannabis confirmed its third-quarter sales guidance last month while maintaining its EBITDA and cash flow targets, Zuanic said in a Wednesday note. (See his track record here.)

The analyst said he expects the company to deliver a sales beat for the quarter, with total sales of $68.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $66.7 million.

Aurora Cannabis looks well-positioned to beat the estimate of $33.6 million for recreational revenue, considering the growth reported by peers and estimated mid-teens market growth, he said. 

Domestic medical revenues may come in flat at $25 million, while revenues from bulk and exports are likely to have declined, Zuanic said. 

Gross margin expansion is likely, backed by the rollout of Cannabis 2.0 products, and the company has launched a wide range of edibles, vapes and concentrates, the analyst said. 

Although cash burn may have improved in the quarter, Aurora Cannabis needs to work on this aspect, he said, adding that otherwise "the risk of dilution remains significant."

ACB Price Action

Shares of Aurora Cannabis were down 9.02% at $5.85 at the time of publication Wednesday.

Related Links:

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From May 12, 2020

78 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Courtesy photo.

Latest Ratings for ACB

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2020Cantor FitzgeraldMaintainsOverweight
Apr 2020Cantor FitzgeraldMaintainsOverweight
Feb 2020NeedhamInitiates Coverage OnHold

View More Analyst Ratings for ACB
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACB)

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From May 12, 2020
78 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
54 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelic Stock News Stories Of The Week
15 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Here's How Much Investing $100 In The 2018 Cronos Listing Would Be Worth Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Analyst Color Cannabis Earnings News Guidance Price Target Reiteration Markets Best of Benzinga

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$4.23
-0.2652
- 5.9%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$10.92
-0.63
- 5.45%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$8.34
-0.41
- 4.69%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$281.09
-5.46
- 1.91%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
10th Annual Cannabis Industry Lobby Days
May 19, 2020 - May 21, 2020
WASHINGTON, D.C.
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
May 30, 2020 - May 31, 2020
BURLINGTON, VT
Cannabis Business Summit & Expo
June 15, 2020 - June 17, 2020
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
June 20, 2020 - June 21, 2020
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Great Alaskan Cannabis Bowl
July 24, 2020 - July 26, 2020
WASILLA, AK
see all