WW International Has $300B Addressable Market, Jefferies Says In Bullish Initiation

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 13, 2020 11:48am   Comments
Macro trends are favorable for WW International Inc (NASDAQ: WW), and its digital shift is likely to boost margins and capital returns, according to Jefferies.

The WW International Analyst

Stephanie Wissink initiated coverage of WW International with a Buy rating and $32 price target.

The WW International Thesis

The COVID-19 health crisis has unlocked a durable trend of making wellness a priority, which creates better growth prospects for WW International, Wissink said in a Tuesday initiation note. (See her track record here.)

Established brands with modern platforms are well-positioned in today's environment, “given scale, resources to acquire & retain customer relationships, and to develop unique content & connected communities,” the analyst said. 

WW International has reinvented itself, creating a new brand with a digital experience known as myWW, she said. 

With this, the company has expanded beyond diets, Wissink said. While the company previously addressed an $18-billion weight management market, its shift to overall wellbeing implies a target market of $300 billion, the analyst said. 

WW International faces a “multi-year growth trajectory” in subscriptions and revenue per user, she said. 

“We are intrigued by WW's position as an accessibly priced, leading digital solution for individuals who seek & will pay for an integrated wellness lifestyle platform.”

WW Price Action

Shares of WW International were up 8.32% at $25.44 at the time of publication Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for WW

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2020JefferiesInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Apr 2020DA DavidsonMaintainsBuy
Apr 2020SunTrust Robinson HumphreyMaintainsHold

View More Analyst Ratings for WW
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

