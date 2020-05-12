Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tilray Investors Overreacted To A Good Q1 Print, Says Cantor Fitzgerald

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 12, 2020 12:17pm   Comments
Share:
Tilray Investors Overreacted To A Good Q1 Print, Says Cantor Fitzgerald

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) reported stable first-quarter results Monday, beating expectations across key metrics.

Given this performance and upbeat management commentary around the COVID-19 impact on sales in the Canadian cannabis industry, the pressure on the company’s stock is surprising, according to Cantor Fitzgerald.

The Tilray Analyst

Pablo Zuanic maintained a Neutral rating for Tilray and raised the price target from $7 to $8.

The Tilray Thesis

Tilray reported first-quarter sales of $52.1 million, ahead of the consensus estimate of $49.3 million and driven largely by its hemp foods business, Zuanic said in a Monday note. (See his track record here.)

COVID-induced stockpiling and new listings and promos at Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) resulted in better-than-expected growth in the cannabis business, the analyst said. 

While sales of recreational cannabis grew 23% sequentially, the domestic medical cannabis business grew 21%. International cannabis sales bounced back after a decline in the previous quarter.

Tilray exited the March quarter with $174 million in cash versus $97 million at the end of fiscal 2019.

Tilray continues to expect the Canadian recreational market to double in 2020, although the coronavirus may negatively impact store openings, Zuanic said. 

The company maintained its margin and cash flow targets for the year. Given the first-quarter beat and upbeat commentary, it’s surprising that the stock ended Monday’s trading down by 6%, the analyst said. 

TLRY Price Action

Shares of Tilray were down 3.74% at $7.78 at the time of publication Tuesday.

Related Links:

Tilray Shares Fall On Q1 Results

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From May 4, 2020

Latest Ratings for TLRY

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2020StifelMaintainsHold
May 2020Cantor FitzgeraldMaintainsNeutral
May 2020Cantor FitzgeraldMaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for TLRY
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TLRY)

20 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Tilray Shares Fall On Q1 Results
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From May 4, 2020
Here's How Much Investing $100 In The 2018 Cronos Listing Would Be Worth Today
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From May 1, 2020
20 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Analyst Color Cannabis Earnings News Guidance Price Target Reiteration Markets Best of Benzinga

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$4.64
0.1418
+ 3.15%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$8.89
0.18
+ 2.07%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$11.89
0.1746
+ 1.49%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$292.68
0.06
+ 0.02%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
10th Annual Cannabis Industry Lobby Days
May 19, 2020 - May 21, 2020
WASHINGTON, D.C.
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
May 30, 2020 - May 31, 2020
BURLINGTON, VT
Cannabis Business Summit & Expo
June 15, 2020 - June 17, 2020
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
June 20, 2020 - June 21, 2020
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Great Alaskan Cannabis Bowl
July 24, 2020 - July 26, 2020
WASILLA, AK
see all