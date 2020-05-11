Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Nvidia Has A New Street-High Price Target
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 11, 2020 3:06pm   Comments
Share:
Why Nvidia Has A New Street-High Price Target

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is scheduled to report its fiscal year 2021 first-quarter results May 21 after the close. Ahead of the results, and following the recent strong run in the shares, an analyst at Needham hiked their Nvidia price target to a Street-high number.

The Nvidia Analyst

Analyst Rajvindra Gill maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $270 to $360. (See his track record here )

The Nvidia Thesis

The positive Nvidia story hinges on three pillars, Gill said in a Monday note: the chipmaker's recently completed Mellanox acquisition, strong gaming sales and solid data center performance. (See his track record here.)

The analyst said Mellanox results have improved meaningfully since Nvidia announced its intention to acquire the Israeli chipmaker in March 2019.

Mellanox's revenues came in at $1.3 billion in 2019, the non-GAAP gross margin was at 68.3% and non-GAAP operating income was $384 million, he said. 

Needham anticipates that Mellanox will add 85 cents per share to fiscal 2021 EPS and hiked its 2021 EPS estimate from $7.05 to $7.90.

Gill said he expects upside to Nvidia's gaming segment thanks to the stay-at-home economy that boosted discrete GPU sales; growing ray-tracing adoption in leading games such as "Call of Duty," "Madden NFL," "Battlefield,"; and strong NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTC: NTDOY) Switch sales.

The analyst is also positive about the data center segment.

"We expect data center (31% of F4Q20 sales), which is NVDA's largest growth driver, to continue benefiting from increased demand for both public and private clouds due to the ramp of data consumption in the cloud," the analyst said. 

Needham also noted an acceleration in the migration of data from on-premise to the hybrid and public clouds.

NVDA Price Action

At last check, Nvidia shares were rising by 3.65% to $323.90. 

Related Links:

'Fast Money' Picks For May 11: EA, Nike, Nvidia

Nvidia, Marvell, Monolithic Are Oppenheimer's Top Picks Ahead Of Semiconductor Earnings

Latest Ratings for NVDA

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2020NeedhamMaintainsBuy
May 2020SunTrust Robinson HumphreyMaintainsBuy
May 2020SusquehannaMaintainsPositive

View More Analyst Ratings for NVDA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVDA)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
'Fast Money' Picks For May 11: EA, Nike, Nvidia
May Market Outlook: No Spring Fling This Year As Dismal Data, Weak Earnings Seen Ahead
'I've Been Dreaming About This,' Nvidia CEO Says After $7B Mellanox Acquisition Deal Finally Closed
Why Nvidia's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: gaming NeedhamAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Top Stories Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SHOSunTrust Robinson HumphreyMaintains7.0
SEASSunTrust Robinson HumphreyMaintains18.0
RDFNSunTrust Robinson HumphreyMaintains30.0
PSASunTrust Robinson HumphreyMaintains195.0
PRASunTrust Robinson HumphreyMaintains21.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com