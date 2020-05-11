Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ViacomCBS Subscription Numbers Make Barrington Bullish

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 11, 2020 2:43pm   Comments
Share:
ViacomCBS Subscription Numbers Make Barrington Bullish

ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ: VIAC) has made better-than-expected progress in direct-to-consumer subscriber growth and there are early signs of success of its integration efforts, according to Barrington Research.

The ViacomCBS Analyst

Barrington’s James Goss reinstated coverage of ViacomCBS with an Outperform rating and $30 price target. 

The ViacomCBS Thesis

It was in question whether the newly combined ViacomCBS entity would be able to smoothly integrate assets amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Goss said in a Monday note. (See his track record here.)

Although key revenue and profitability metrics declined in the quarter, both reported and prospective subscriber gains for paid subscription services as well as progress in monthly active users for the Pluto TV AVOD service “fuel optimism that the seeds of growth for the merged entity are taking root more quickly than we were envisioning," the analyst said. 

The stock is trading at depressed levels, and there is significant upside, he said.

While challenges remain, the subscriber and usage figures as well as initiatives like the potential launch of an expanded streaming service that combines CBS All Access programming and technology with Viacom’s key networks and some Paramount films warrant the bullish rating, Goss said.

The continued dominance of the CBS Television Network and O&O group also boost the company's prospects, the analyst said. 

VIAC Price Action

Shares of ViacomCBS were up 0.58% at $18.18 at the time of publication Monday. 

Related Links:

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

ViacomCBS Plans New Streaming Platform

Latest Ratings for VIAC

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2020Barrington ResearchUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform
May 2020BenchmarkMaintainsBuy
May 2020Imperial CapitalMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for VIAC
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VIAC)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
84 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
68 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For May 7, 2020
Why ViacomCBS's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Barrington Research James GossAnalyst Color Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SHOSunTrust Robinson HumphreyMaintains7.0
SEASSunTrust Robinson HumphreyMaintains18.0
RDFNSunTrust Robinson HumphreyMaintains30.0
PSASunTrust Robinson HumphreyMaintains195.0
PRASunTrust Robinson HumphreyMaintains21.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com