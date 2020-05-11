Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Agricultural Chemical Companies Had A Good Start To 2020, And BofA Says It's Over

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 11, 2020 11:36am   Comments
Share:
Agricultural Chemical Companies Had A Good Start To 2020, And BofA Says It's Over

While agricultural chemicals companies reported significant volume growth in the first quarter, U.S.-centric suppliers have likely peaked, according to BofA Securities.

Analyst Downgrades Corteva, CF Industries, Nutrien, Mosaic 

Steve Byrne downgraded Corteva Inc (NYSE: CTVA) from Neutral to Underperform with an unchanged $27 price target. 

The analyst downgraded CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF), Nutrien Ltd (NYSE: NTR) and Mosaic Co (NYSE: MOS) from Buy to Underperform, with price targets of $25, $38 and $12, respectively.

BofA's Takeaways 

Cash prices for corn and soybeans could dip to their lowest in 14 years due to record corn acreage, lower fuel ethanol consumption and all-time high soybean production in Brazil, Byrne said in the Monday downgrade note. (See his track record here.)

A decline in farm income levels could lead to delayed fertilizer purchases, lower seed prices and greater discretion for all crop inputs, the analyst said. 

BofA expects the agriculture industry to struggle in the back half of 2020 and believes it could continue to be under pressure in 2021, he said.

Other chemical sub-sectors, like coatings, specialty chemicals and gases, may deliver solid results in the second half of the year if social distancing eases and the broader economy recovers, Byrne said. 

Byrne maintained a Buy rating for FMC Corp (NYSE: FMC), citing its “global breadth, resilient earnings growth, and minimal US corn exposure.”

Related Links:

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 11, 2020

Investor Movement Index Summary: March 2020

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CF + CTVA)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 11, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For May 6, 2020
Investor Movement Index Summary: April 2020
Every Member Of Trump's 'Great American Economic Revival' Industry Groups
Investor Movement Index Summary: March 2020
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 1, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BofA Securities Steve ByrneAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
TDBarclaysMaintains60.0
BIPBMO CapitalMaintains46.0
AMPHBMO CapitalMaintains21.0
SQBarclaysMaintains82.0
RYBarclaysMaintains80.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com