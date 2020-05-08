Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'PayPal's Business Really Took Off,' Analysts React To Q1 Earnings
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 08, 2020 1:09am   Comments
Share:
'PayPal's Business Really Took Off,' Analysts React To Q1 Earnings

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) shares surged 14.5% higher on Thursday as the company's first-quarter earnings report suggested it is set to grow during and after the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The company reported an adjusted earnings per share of 66 cents, 12% below the average analyst estimate of 75 cents.

It posted a total revenue of $4.6 billion, missing the Wall Street estimate of $4.74 billion by nearly 3%.

Regulatory Framework Change Caused Low EPS

RBC Capital Markets Analysts noted that the first-quarter adjusted EPS missed the expectations due to the new Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) accounting standards mandates. Absent the regulatory change, PayPal would have posted an EPS of 83 cents, up 9% from what the analysts had estimated.

"The change was a result of the deteriorating economic factors and the company feels the current level is conservative," Rosenblatt Securities analyst said. "This will be an area to watch going forward as unemployment has continued to worsen but stimulus checks have improved payment trends, highlighting there are a variety of factors the company will have some leeway in assessing.

According to Wells Fargo Securities analysts, a similar CECL loss is "unlikely to occur to the same degree" in the coming quarters.

'April Really Took Off'

The payments company suggested an estimated revenue growth of 20% in April, something that analysts see as a sign of the company's ability to take advantage of the digital business boom caused by COVID-19.

"As consumers settled into modified behaviors after implementation of social distancing measures, [which] started in the US and Western Europe in March, PayPal's business really took off," Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note.

Net new account activations soared to 7.4 million in April, almost twice than the numbers in March, and compared with 10 million organic net new account activations in the entire first-quarter, the analysts noted.

PayPal also estimated a total portfolio value growth of 22% in April, which Morgan Stanley analysts found impressive, given that they had estimated a travel-related drag between 6% and 8% for the company. The payments company further reported May 1 to be its biggest transaction day ever.

"For us the better subscriber growth trajectory combined with higher initial engagement should translate into better compounding growth," they said.

Things Look Good Beyond Pandemic Effect

Analysts noted that PayPal's growth trajectory looks good beyond the surge caused by the pandemic.

"The market increasingly looks to PYPL as one of the clear secular winners on the other side of the current crisis with the anticipation of higher earnings power warranting higher valuations," Wells Fargo analysts said.

Morgan Stanley analysts noted the company's numbers from Austria and Germany, two countries among the first to ease coronavirus-related lockdowns, suggest that PayPal's usage didn't see any change even as social distancing measures were relaxed.

The company's usage is still running at two to three times of pre-coronavirus level, the analysts said.

PYPL Ratings, Price Targets

Wells Fargo has an overweight rating and raised its price target from $120 to $150.

Rosenblatt has a buy rating and increased its price target from $117 to $145.

RBC Capital Markets has an outperform rating and increased its price target from $120 to $142.

Morgan Stanley has an overweight rating and a price target of $131.

PYPL Price Action

Paypal closed 14% higher at $146.29 on Thursday and added another 0.5% in the after-hours session.

 

Photo by Kon Karampelas on Unsplash

Latest Ratings for PYPL

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2020Canaccord GenuityMaintainsHold
May 2020BMO CapitalMaintainsOutperform
May 2020SunTrust Robinson HumphreyMaintainsHold

View More Analyst Ratings for PYPL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PYPL)

68 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
9 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
36 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Climb Ahead Of Earnings, Initial Jobless Claims Data
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Analyst Color Earnings News Price Target Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
EXLSNeedhamDowngrades
FNVCFRAMaintains228.0
CNPCFRAMaintains18.0
EPAMCantor FitzgeraldMaintains249.0
ANIPCantor FitzgeraldDowngrades40.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com