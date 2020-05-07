Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mobile Game Developer Zynga Has Growing Market Opportunity, UBS Says After Q1 Report

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 07, 2020 1:52pm   Comments
Share:
Mobile Game Developer Zynga Has Growing Market Opportunity, UBS Says After Q1 Report

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ: ZNGA) delivered strong execution in the first quarter, outperforming the guidance on the back of healthy results from its portfolio of franchises, according to UBS.

The Zynga Analyst

Eric Sheridan maintained a Buy rating for Zynga with an unchanged $8.30 price target. 

The Zynga Thesis

Zynga’s growth is likely to continue to be driven by its array of live services and forever franchises, with upside from recently launched games, Sheridan said in a Thursday note. (See his track record here.)

Zynga’s balance sheet flexibility also positions the company to generate growth from potential acquisitions, the analyst said. 

Zynga has a track record of solid execution and it faces a large and growing market opportunity, he said. 

Yet "open questions remain around how investments against new title launches might produce returns, the scope of forward growth, and the sustainability of current engagement/monetization levels as well as retention rates for both new & reactivated gamers."

Following Zynga’s beat on both the top- and bottom-line in the first quarter, UBS raised its second-quarter estimates for bookings, adjusted EBITDA and GAAP earnings from $421 million to $460 million, from $76 million to $92 million and from a 4-cent-per-share loss to a 6-cent-per-share loss, respectively.

ZNGA Price Action

Shares of Zynga were down 2.96% at $7.72 at the time of publication Thursday.

Related Links:

Here's How Much Investing $100 In The 2011 Zynga IPO Would Be Worth Today

Earnings Scheduled For May 6, 2020

Latest Ratings for ZNGA

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2020BairdMaintainsOutperform
May 2020BarclaysMaintainsEqual-Weight
May 2020Credit SuisseMaintainsUnderperform

View More Analyst Ratings for ZNGA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ZNGA)

Here's How Much Investing $100 In The 2011 Zynga IPO Would Be Worth Today
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Earnings Scheduled For May 6, 2020
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 22, 2020
Why In-Game Revenue Is Key For Publishers Like Activision, Electronic Arts
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Eric Sheridan UBSAnalyst Color Earnings News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
NRGCFRADowngrades28.0
EVRGCFRAMaintains64.0
FVRRCantor FitzgeraldMaintains47.0
ECOMNeedhamMaintains14.0
AGLENeedhamMaintains11.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com