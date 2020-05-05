Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tyson Foods Headwinds Lead BofA To Drop Bullish Stance
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 05, 2020 2:40pm   Comments
Share:
Tyson Foods Headwinds Lead BofA To Drop Bullish Stance

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) faces multiple COVID-19 related headwinds and operational challenges, according to BofA Securities.

The Tyson Analyst

Peter Galbo downgraded Tyson Foods from Buy to Neutral with a price target lowered from $70 to $60.

The Tyson Thesis

Data from USDA shows beef slaughter rates are down 35% versus the pre-COVID 19 crisis, while pork slaughter rates are down 40%, Galbo said in a Tuesday downgrade note. (See his track record here.)

These headwinds are quite notable for Tyson — even if the slaughter rates improve in the near-term — for three reasons, the analyst said.

  • Tyson is paying worker bonuses.
  • Higher ongoing costs related to PPE and safety.
  • Plant inefficiencies from social distancing and worker absenteeism.

The latter two factors could remain a concern for at least the next year and for up to 18 months, he said. 

Tyson could benefit from several positive catalysts that offer a partial offset of the multiple challenges, Galbo said.

For example, Hedgers Edge pork and beef margins are near all-time highs, and commodity chicken prices are up notably as producers pull back on their supplies, the analyst said.

The concept of beef shortages in the grocery channel shouldn't pose an issue, as producers shift resources away from food services toward retail to better address growing demand, he said.

BofA's revised $60 price target is based on 13 times calendar 2021 EPS, which the firm said represents a 20% to 25% discount to the S&P 500, which is a multiple consistent with Tyson's historical average during recessionary periods.

TSN Price Action

Shares of Tyson Foods were trading higher by 3.49% at $57.25 at the time of publication Tuesday.

Related Links:

Expect 'Widespread' Near-Term Meat Shortages, Supply Chain Expert Says

Beef Association Exec Says There's No Shortage

Latest Ratings for TSN

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2020BMO CapitalMaintainsOutperform
May 2020JP MorganMaintainsOverweight
May 2020B of A SecuritiesDowngradesBuyNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for TSN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSN)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 5, 2020
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Gains 3%; Applied DNA Sciences Shares Spike Higher
Mid-Day Market Update: Pitney Bowes Slides Following Q1 Earnings; Stemline Therapeutics Shares Surge
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Lower; Tyson Foods Misses Q2 Expectations
Recap: Tyson Foods Q2 Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: beef Coronavirus Covid-19 foodAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
WCFRAMaintains170.0
WStifelDowngrades135.0
AKBANeedhamMaintains18.0
DISLightShed PartnersDowngrades85.0
HSICCFRAMaintains60.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com