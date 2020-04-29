Market Overview

JMP Analyst Sees Tesla Coming Out Of Crisis Stronger

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2020 3:26pm   Comments
On CNBC's "The Exchange," Joseph Osha of JMP Securities spoke about Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA).

He said there is a perception from the last year that the company is not financially stable, but it has made an enormous headway as it's going to come out of this quarter with more than $7 billion in cash. So the company is not really that dependent of the financial market.

Osha feels better about Tesla's market share competitiveness than he did six months ago. He explained that its competition is going to pull back from their commitment to developing electric vehicles, particularly in the United States because of the low gasoline prices.

Osha expects Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) to return to sales of big pick ups and SUVs. Low gasoline prices could negatively impact electric vehicles market, but he thinks Tesla is going to have a bigger share of a potentially smaller market.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

