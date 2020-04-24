Why Etsy's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) shares were trading higher on Friday, after Stifel maintained its Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $62 to $70 per share.

Etsy shares were trading up 6.55% at $66.96 at the time of publication Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $71.80 and a 52-week low of $29.95.

