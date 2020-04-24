Market Overview

Why Etsy's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 24, 2020 3:14pm   Comments
Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) shares were trading higher on Friday, after Stifel maintained its Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $62 to $70 per share.

Etsy shares were trading up 6.55% at $66.96 at the time of publication Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $71.80 and a 52-week low of $29.95.

Related Links:

Etsy Trades Higher On Q4 Earnings Beat

Latest Ratings for ETSY

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2020StifelMaintainsBuy
Apr 2020BTIGDowngradesBuyNeutral
Apr 2020SunTrust Robinson HumphreyMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for ETSY
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: e-commerce why it's movingAnalyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings

