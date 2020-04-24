Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Intel Stock Volatility Is A Buying Opportunity, BofA Says After Q1 Report

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 24, 2020 10:33am   Comments
Share:
Intel Stock Volatility Is A Buying Opportunity, BofA Says After Q1 Report

Intel Corporation’s (NASDAQ: INTC) shares came under pressure during Thursday’s after-hours trading session following the chipmaker's first-quarter report

Any volatility in Intel’s stock represents an attractive buying opportunity, given the company’s exposure to data-centric markets and strong balance sheet, according to BofA Securities.

The Intel Analyst

Vivek Arya maintained a Buy rating on Intel with a $70 price target. 

The Intel Thesis

BofA is raising its Intel estimates after the company reported first-quarter results that were significantly ahead of expectations, Arya said in a Friday note. (See his track record here.)

Intel reported sales of $1 billion and earnings of $1.45 per share, beating the consensus estimates on both counts, the analyst said. Sales guidance for the second quarter also came in higher than expected, he said. 

BofA raised its earnings estimates for fiscal 2020 and 2021 from $4.57 per share to $4.65 per share and from $5.07 per share to $5.10 per share, respectively.

Intel is well-positioned due to its exposure to data-centric markets, including cloud, telco and 5G, Arya said.

These markets, which now contribute 51% of the company’s overall sales, are benefiting from the telecommute and stay-at-home themes, the analyst said. 

Intel has limited exposure to the auto and industrial markets, which are the hardest hit, he said, adding that the company’s new products are on track for launch in the back half of 2020.

Intel’s balance sheet, dividend yield and strong free cash flows are “defensive in a downturn,” according to BofA. 

INTC Price Action

Intel shares were down 3.02% at $57.26 at the time of publication Friday. 

Related Link: 32 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session

Latest Ratings for INTC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2020SunTrust Robinson HumphreyMaintainsHold
Apr 2020WedbushMaintainsUnderperform
Apr 2020Wells FargoMaintainsEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for INTC
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (INTC)

5 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
32 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Verizon, American Express Earnings
5 Stocks To Watch For April 24, 2020
6 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After Hours Session
Intel Trades Down After Q1 Beat, Q2 Guidance Miss
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Analyst Color Earnings News Guidance Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
RRCSunTrust Robinson HumphreyMaintains5.0
VCRAPiper SandlerMaintains26.0
PEISunTrust Robinson HumphreyMaintains1.0
PLNTPiper SandlerMaintains71.0
PBCTPiper SandlerMaintains14.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com