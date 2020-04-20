Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Disney Analyst Downgrades Stock, Projects Parks Won't Reopen Until 2021
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 20, 2020 10:49am   Comments
Share:
Disney Analyst Downgrades Stock, Projects Parks Won't Reopen Until 2021

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) shares traded lower on Monday after one analyst said COVID-19 headwinds are simply too strong to ignore.

The Disney Analyst

UBS analyst John Hodulik downgraded Disney's stock from Buy to Neutral and cut his price target from $162 to $114.

The Disney Thesis

Hodulik said COVID-19 has completely shut down Disney’s theme parks, the box office, sports leagues and retail stores indefinitely.

Hodulik said Disney’s parks segment will be the hardest hit of all, and investors don’t seem to be fully appreciating how long it will take to reopen. The UBS base case scenario calls for Disney parks to remain closed for the rest of 2020 and reopen on Jan. 1, 2021. However, he said until a vaccine is created and widely available, investors shouldn’t expect the parks business to return to historical profitability.

UBS is projecting Disney’s Parks segment EBIT to drop from $6.8 billion in fiscal 2019 to $500 million in fiscal 2020 and $200 million in fiscal 2021.

In addition, Hodulik said Disney and its ESPN brand have wide exposure to live sports cancellations, and there could be even more around the corner.

“Postponement or cancelation of the NFL or college football would be another blow and likely impact affiliate revenues given greater cord cutting and distributors' reluctance to pay,” Hodulik wrote in a note.

Closures of box offices and halts in content production will also weigh on Disney’s media numbers in both 2020 and 2021, Hodulik said.

Benzinga’s Take

Hodulik pointed out that Disney+ is a silver lining for the company during an otherwise bleak period. Disney+ may not be able to offset steep declines in virtually all other parts of Disney’s business, but stay-at-home orders have given Disney’s core streaming business a major shot in the arm that could generate momentum for years to come.

Do you agree with this take? Email feedback@benzinga.com with your thoughts.

Related Links:

Ross Gerber Says Tesla Is Pushing Ahead Of Competitors During COVID-19 Pandemic

WWE Could Still Have A Record Year In 2020

Latest Ratings for DIS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2020UBSDowngradesBuyNeutral
Apr 2020Wells FargoDowngradesOverweightEqual-Weight
Apr 2020CFRAMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for DIS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIS)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 20, 2020
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
With Live Sports On Hold, Esports Continue Stepping Up To The Plate
15 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Ross Gerber Says Tesla Is Pushing Ahead Of Competitors During COVID-19 Pandemic
Comcast's Peacock Takes Well-Timed Flight
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: coronavirus Covid-19 ESPNAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
PFGCCredit SuisseReinstates39.0
SNAPB of A SecuritiesReiterates15.0
SLBB of A SecuritiesReiterates16.0
SWNStifelMaintains1.6
SGENStifelMaintains120.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com