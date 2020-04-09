Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apple At A 'Fork In The Road' As Disney+ Reports 50M Subscribers
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 09, 2020 10:52am   Comments
Share:
Apple At A 'Fork In The Road' As Disney+ Reports 50M Subscribers

In the last two months, Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) has nearly doubled its paid Disney+ subscriptions. The service’s recent surge beyond the 50 million mark was “jaw dropping” to one analyst — and it turns up the heat for rival streamers like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL).

The Rating

Wedbush analysts Daniel Ives and Strecker Backe maintained an Outperform rating on Apple with a $335 price target.

The Thesis

Apple has an installed base of nearly 925 million iPhones. With that advantage, Wedbush sees an opportunity to secure 100 million streaming subscribers for Apple TV+ before 2024. The company is currently building viewership through promotional one-year subscriptions with device purchases and passive benefits of the pandemic-related stay-at-home orders.

Meanwhile, Disney is drawing in masses organically.

“Disney on the other hand has a whole other strategy as the company has a content library that is unmatched with a global consumer base that will be tapped through its theme parks and other vast distribution tentacles,” Backe and Ives wrote. “We believe the House of Mouse will further flex its content muscles on streaming over the next few years.”

See Also: Netflix, YouTube, Disney+: Which Video Streaming Platform Do Teens Watch The Most?

Disney has competitive franchises like Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel and its own classics. It’s also inherited greats from 21st Century Fox and National Geographic. Wedbush suspects Apple has invested $6 billion in original content and could pursue M&A of production companies to become more competitive.

“This is a fork in the road situation for Apple's streaming endeavors as with Disney firing on all cylinders, Peacock and HBO launching around the corner with impressive content, now is the time for Cook & Co. to attract subscribers although lack of content (no new projects can roll out in light of the pandemic) remains the issue to keep them as a paying sub, with content/studios acquisitions potentially now in the cards for Apple to fill this gaping hole,” Backe and Ives wrote.

Price Action

At time of publication, Apple shares traded up 1.2% around $269.25. Disney traded up 4.5% at $105.67 per share.

Latest Ratings for DIS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2020Wells FargoDowngradesOverweightEqual-Weight
Apr 2020CFRAMaintainsBuy
Apr 2020Atlantic EquitiesUpgradesNeutralOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for DIS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + DIS)

2 Companies Well Positioned To Weather The Coronavirus Storm
Disney Leading $DJI After Announcing Big Surge in Streaming Subscribers
6 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
30 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed Ahead Of Economic Data
5 Stocks To Watch For April 9, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Apple TV Apple TV+ Daniel IvesAnalyst Color Reiteration Top Stories Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
MCDWells FargoMaintains213.0
CUF.UNBMO CapitalMaintains10.0
LOWWells FargoMaintains110.0
CEBMO CapitalMaintains100.0
IPWells FargoMaintains32.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga