Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Macy's CFO Departure Adds Further 'Uncertainty'
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 08, 2020 3:30pm   Comments
Share:
Macy's CFO Departure Adds Further 'Uncertainty'

Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) announced Tuesday its CFO and Executive Vice President Paula Price will leave the company and this transition adds another layer of "uncertainty" at an already "turbulent period," according to BofA Securities.

The Macy's Analyst

Lorraine Hutchinson maintains an Underperform rating on Macy's stock with a $5 price target.

The Macy's Thesis

Price will stay on to guide Macy's over the coming two months as the company undergoes an external search process. But if Macy's stores re-open in the coming weeks, the lack of an active CFO at a potential recovery period "heightens execution risk."

Meanwhile, the search process will eat up valuable management and board time while the whole team needs to be ultra-focused on key decisions, including managing liquidity, leverage, and prioritizing capital investments.

Hutchinson said Price was also a key figure in the "Polaris" three-year strategy along with initiatives like a $1.5 billion cost-cutting program. The savings initiatives was "even more essential" for Macy's amid a lower sales base.

Price's decision to leave the company likely implies Macy's will emerge from the coronavirus crisis "worse off" than when it entered. As such, a bearish stance on the stock remains justified.

M Price Action

Shares of Macy's were trading higher by 2.88% at $6.08.

Related Links:

PVH CEO Talks Shock Of Positive Coronavirus Test, 'Painful' Time For Retail

Macy's Downgraded From S&P 500 To SmallCap 600 Index As Company's Market Cap Shrinks To $1.5B

Latest Ratings for M

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2020CitigroupMaintainsSell
Mar 2020Morgan StanleyMaintainsUnderweight
Feb 2020CFRAMaintainsHold

View More Analyst Ratings for M
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (M)

How The Economic Shutdown Will Affect Retail Stocks
Tuesday's Market Minute: Covid-19 Fuels Demise Of The U.S. Mall
PVH CEO Talks Shock Of Positive Coronavirus Test, 'Painful' Time For Retail
6 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Macy's Downgraded From S&P 500 To SmallCap 600 Index As Company's Market Cap Shrinks To $1.5B
Gap Sales Drop Amid Pandemic, Retailer To Furlough 80,000 Workers In US And Canada
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BofA Securities coronavirus Lorraine Hutchinson Paula PriceAnalyst Color News Management Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ONNeedhamMaintains17.0
MCHPNeedhamMaintains96.0
MOHB of A SecuritiesUpgrades
NBRVNeedhamDowngrades
SAGECanaccord GenuityMaintains80.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga