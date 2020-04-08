Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AutoZone Analyst Moves To Sidelines As Pandemic Cripples Demand
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 08, 2020 1:00pm   Comments
Share:
AutoZone Analyst Moves To Sidelines As Pandemic Cripples Demand

The COVID-19 pandemic is casting a pall over companies across sectors, and auto parts retailers are no exception.

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) has lost its attractiveness due to the specter of demand slowdown and a relatively less attractive valuation, according to an analyst at BofA Securities.

The AutoZone Analyst

Elizabeth Suzuki downgraded the rating on AutoZone shares from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $1,070 to $950. 

The AutoZone Thesis

Medium-term auto parts replacement demand faces mounting risks, Suzuki said in a Wednesday downgrade note. (See her track record here.)

Demand for auto parts is less likely to be pent-up than lost altogether, the analyst said. 

BofA lowered its 2020 revenue forecast for AutoZone from $1.07 billion to $950 million, for 2021 from $12.59 billion to $12.25 billion and for 2022 from $13.05 billion to $12.7 billion.

The suspension of share repurchases will also impact the bottom line, Suzuki said.

BofA also sees AutoZone's valuation as relatively less attractive versus peers.

Yet AutoZone is a long-term survivor, the analyst said. 

"As the largest retail chain of aftermarket auto parts, we expect AutoZone to ultimately be a market share taker at the expense of small independent retailers that still comprise the majority of the almost $300-billion market in the U.S."

AZO Price Action

AutoZone shares were up 2.17% at $930.09 at the time of publication.

Related Links:

Notable Insider Buys In The Past Week: AutoZone, Exxon, Dell And More

AutoZone's Stock Is On Track For A Record High

Photo by Steve Morgan via Wikimedia

Latest Ratings for AZO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2020B of A SecuritiesDowngradesBuyNeutral
Apr 2020UBSMaintainsBuy
Apr 2020Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for AZO
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AZO)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 8, 2020
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Notable Insider Buys In The Past Week: AutoZone, Exxon, Dell And More
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Two Pros Discuss The $1K Stocks Worth Buying
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: auto automotive BofA Securities Elizabeth SuzukiAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
NBRVNeedhamDowngrades
SAGECanaccord GenuityMaintains80.0
ANGOCanaccord GenuityMaintains14.0
PTCTCantor FitzgeraldReiterates85.0
FANGCFRAMaintains43.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga