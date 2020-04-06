Traders See JPMorgan As The Best Stock In The Sector

On CNBC's "Trading Nation," Ari Wald of Oppenheimer said he's recommending to his clients JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) over Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) from an industry neutral view point. The former has been leading versus its peers, while the latter has been lagging.

Wald believes the news of lower earnings are mostly priced in and he expects the financials to bounce around over the year as interest rates find a floor.

See Also: Analyst Says JPMorgan's Valuation Reflects Its Revenue Power

Nancy Tengler of Laffer Tengler Investments also likes JPMorgan because it's a leader and the best managed company in the sector. She said its dividend yield is safe.

When she sold U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) shares, she added to JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS).

Photo credit: Joe Mabel, Wikimedia