Jefferies Upgrades Tesla, Says Company Is 'Doubling Market Coverage With Model Y'
Electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) converted another one of its Wall Street skeptics on Monday.
The Tesla Analyst
Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois upgraded Tesla from Hold to Buy, but cut his price target from $800 to $650.
The Tesla Thesis
In the note, Houchis said COVID-19 and slumping gasoline prices will make the near term a difficult road for Tesla. However, he said the company had four major advantages in the long term:
- As the auto industry transitions to electric over time, Tesla will not have to deal with the upgrade costs that the legacy automakers do.
- Not only is Tesla gaining market share from legacy automakers, EVs are a positive-sum game.
- Tesla is roughly “doubling market coverage with Model Y.”
- Tesla is leading an auto technology revolution.
Despite his bullish long-term outlook, Houchois said Tesla investors should expect some challenging 2020 numbers after the company reported 88,400 vehicle deliveries in the first quarter.
Jefferies is projecting $6.1 billion in first-quarter revenue for Tesla, up 34.3% from a year ago. The firm is also projecting auto gross margins will contract by 3.1% to 17.8% and negative free cash flow of $250 million.
“Looking further out, we see Tesla's ability to attract capital as a strong positive as pressure on the industry's transformation accelerates,” Houchois wrote.
Following Tesla’s $2.2 billion first-quarter capital raise, Jefferies is projecting the company will finish the first quarter with $4.6 billion in net debt.
Benzinga’s Take
Tesla will likely get a free pass when it comes to its near-term numbers in 2020 due to the COVID-19 disruption. For the remainder of the year at least, Tesla shares will likely continue to trade on the stock’s long-term story rather than its fundamental business metrics.
Do you agree with this take? Email feedback@benzinga.com with your thoughts.
Latest Ratings for TSLA
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Apr 2020
|Jefferies
|Upgrades
|Hold
|Buy
|Mar 2020
|Piper Sandler
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Mar 2020
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
