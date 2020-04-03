Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analysts Share Their View On Disney

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 03, 2020 7:51am   Comments
Share:
Analysts Share Their View On Disney

On CNBC's "Trading Nation," Michael Bapis of Vios Advisors at Rockefeller Capital Management spoke about Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS).

He said it's now a diversified business. If it was just a theme park company, he would be worried because it will take a year or two for this segment to recover. The other segments of the company are doing well and Bapis feels the selling is overdone and it's just a product of the environment.

See Also: P/E Ratio Insights for Walt Disney

Bapis would be a buyer of the stock and he expects that it would trade higher in 12 to 24 months. He also thinks its dividend is decent. Bapis added he wouldn't jump in head first, but he sees value in the name and he finds it closer to being overweight than underweight.

Matt Maley of Miller Tabak agrees the selling is getting overdone, but he thinks the stock might retest $90. If it drops to this price level, he would be a buyer.

Maley also sees the stock trading higher in 12 to 24 months.

Latest Ratings for DIS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2020Atlantic EquitiesUpgradesNeutralOverweight
Apr 2020Guggenheim SecuritiesDowngradesBuyNeutral
Apr 2020Imperial CapitalMaintainsIn-Line

View More Analyst Ratings for DIS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIS)

Coronavirus Outbreak Updated: Keep Up With The Latest Headlines
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 2, 2020
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
Is Roku Above Other Streamers – A SWOT Approach
10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
With Live Sports On Hold, ESPN And Fox Load Up On Pro Wrestling
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Matt Maley Michael Bapis Miller Tabak Trading NationAnalyst Color Analyst Ratings Media

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
WSRB. Riley FBRMaintains6.0
URBNB. Riley FBRMaintains15.0
UBAB. Riley FBRMaintains14.0
REALB. Riley FBRDowngrades6.0
LULUB. Riley FBRUpgrades210.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga