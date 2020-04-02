Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BofA Downgrades Cronos, Says 'There's Just Little For Investors To Work With'
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 02, 2020 2:41pm   Comments
Share:
BofA Downgrades Cronos, Says 'There's Just Little For Investors To Work With'

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) released fourth quarter and full-year 2019 financial results Monday, posting net revenue of $7.3 million versus $4.28 million in the same quarter of 2018.

The increase in revenue contained a non-cash gain of $118.8 million connected with the $1.8-billion investment from Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO).

The Cronos Analyst

Bank of America’s Christopher Carey downgraded Cronos from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price objective from CA$11 ($7.56) to CA$9 ($6.33).

The Cronos Thesis 

Cronos has not worked on the commercialization of its brand and product development, and one year after it received a CA$2.4-billion investment from Altria, the company generated $7.3 million in December quarter revenue, Carey said in a Thursday downgrade note. (See his track record here.)

What’s more, the recorded December revenue also counted small sales from Cronos' recent $300-million Redwood (Lord Jones) acquisition, and the company said it is postponing long-planned U.S. CBD launch, the analyst said. 

“There’s just little for investors to work with.” 

While Cronos’ concentration on cash and long-term value is admirable, its passivity is problematic, Carey said, citing "scant commercialization of work thus far."

While the company still has the potential to become a long-term leader in the cannabis space, right now it is not possible to benchmark the company on any milestones, the analyst said. 

“We think CRON shares will become interesting once investors can assess a business, and not a cash proxy plus research and development."  

CRON Price Action

Cronos shares were trading 1.15% higher at $5.30 at the time of publication Thursday. 

Photo courtesy of Cronos Group

Latest Ratings for CRON

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2020B of A SecuritiesDowngradesBuyNeutral
Mar 2020Canaccord GenuityDowngradesHoldSell
Mar 2020MKM PartnersUpgradesNeutralBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for CRON
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CRON)

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From April 1, 2020
77 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From March 31, 2020
56 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 31, 2020
17 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Analyst Color Cannabis Earnings News Downgrades Price Target Markets Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$7.28
0.0879
+ 1.22%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$10.70
0.11
+ 1.04%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$4.00
0.0391
+ 0.99%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$248.20
2.155
+ 0.88%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 213 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
NECANN New England Cannabis Convention
April 3, 2020 - April 4, 2020
CHICAGO, IL
Women in Cannabis Summit
April 11, 2020
BURLINGTON, VT
The Cannabis Consumer & Business Expo
April 10, 2020 - April 12, 2020
MONTREAL, QC
Cannabis Conference 2020
April 21, 2020 - April 23, 2020
LAS VEGAS, NV
10th Annual Cannabis Industry Lobby Days
May 19, 2020 - May 21, 2020
WASHINGTON, D.C.
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga