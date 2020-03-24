Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Virgin Galactic Is A Buy After 70% Stock Decline, Morgan Stanley Says In Upgrade
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2020 1:26pm   Comments
Share:
Virgin Galactic Is A Buy After 70% Stock Decline, Morgan Stanley Says In Upgrade

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) have lost 70% since peaking in February, but the company's positive outlook remains unchanged, according to Morgan Stanley.

The Virgin Galactic Analyst

Adam Jonas upgraded Virgin Galactic from Equal-weight to Overweight with a price target lowered from $30 to $24.

The Virgin Galactic Thesis

The world has certainly changed over the past month and it is possible that demand for space tourism could fall once the coronavirus pandemic is resolved, Jonas said in a Tuesday upgrade note. (See his track record here.)

The company is backed by a "healthy" cash balance of around $500 million and is modeled to burn through $16 million in cash per month, the analyst said. The company remains in the pre-revenue stage and focused on refining its business to optimize reusability over the coming years, he said. 

Morgan Stanley's revised $24 price target is based on a sum-of-the-parts valuation model, Jonas said:

  • $14 a share for space tourism.
  • $10 a share for Hypersonic, based on a 25% probability.

Morgan Stanley's base case scenario also assumes 2030 revenue of $1.4 billion, or 4,000 passengers at $326,000 a ticket, and EBITDA of $690 million, or 50% margins.

Under a bear case scenario, the stock would be "effectively worth zero" if the business fails to gain traction, the analyst said.

A bull case scenario assigns  upside potential of $54 and assumes success in point-to-point hypersonic travel.

SPCE Price Action

Shares of Virgin Galactic were trading higher by 20.66% at $15.65 at the time of publication. 

Related Links:

26 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Why Space Industry Awareness, Excitement Could Launch Virgin Galactic Even Higher

Photo courtesy of Virgin Galactic. 

Latest Ratings for SPCE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2020Morgan StanleyUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight
Feb 2020Credit SuisseDowngradesOutperformNeutral
Feb 2020Morgan StanleyDowngradesOverweightEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for SPCE
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPCE)

75 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Milestone Pharma Plunges After Study Results Miss Primary Endpoint; ThermoGenesis Shares Climb
26 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Adam Jonas coronavirus Morgan Stanley space Space TravelAnalyst Color Upgrades Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
MARBC CapitalMaintains287.0
CASIHC Wainwright & Co.Maintains3.5
EVBGCanaccord GenuityMaintains125.0
EVBGStephens & Co.Maintains120.0
GESCowen & Co.Downgrades
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga