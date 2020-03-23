Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

UBS Americas CIO Lays Out The S&P 500's Best-Case Scenario
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2020 8:31am   Comments
Share:

Benzinga is covering every angle of how the coronavirus affects the financial world. For daily updates, sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Under a best-case scenario, current social distancing measures and other restrictions to spread the coronavirus is successful to a certain extent and this could help the S&P 500 index rise from Friday's close of 2,304.92 to 3,200, according to UBS CIO Mike Ryan.

What Happened

The U.S. has a path to show a recovery similar to what was seen in China and South Korea in terms of the effectiveness of containment measures, Ryan said Friday afternoon on CNBC's "Fast Money."

At that point, some of the social distancing measures can be rolled back and the economy can start moving ahead and begin a recovery process.

Why It's Important

Any ultimate success requires the support of the U.S. federal government in the form of a "pretty massive" stimulus package that isn't targeted towards one specific industry or region, he said. Stocks can recover and move higher over the next six to 12 months as earnings begin to stabilize.

Some of the economic readouts from China are encouraging, including a rise in coal consumption and an uptick in auto sales, Ryan said. Any global economic recovery would need to play out in Europe and the U.S. -- both of which are lagging China's progress by a few weeks.

Related Links:

Coronavirus Live Updates: What's Going On In The US And Around The World

COVID-19 Coronavirus Forces Investors To Look For Yield, Safety

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPY)

PNC: Q2 Earnings 'The Better Gauge'
Coronavirus Live Updates: What's Going On In The US And Around The World
Coronavirus Crash Sends Investors To Short Funds, Says AdvisorShares CEO
The Week In Cannabis: Marijuana Stocks Outperform The S&P During Coronavirus Pandemic
COVID-19: Where It's From And Where We're Going
Where Does The Market Go From Here? Keep An Eye On This Crucial S&P 500 Level
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC coronavirus Fast Money Mike RyanAnalyst Color Markets Analyst Ratings Media

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
AJGRaymond JamesUpgrades
TCNNFNeedhamMaintains15.3
REALNeedhamDowngrades
SAVERaymond JamesMaintains22.0
SKYWRaymond JamesMaintains40.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga