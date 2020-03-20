Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nike Picks Up Orders In Times Of Distress, Analyst Says In Upgrade
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 20, 2020 9:15am   Comments
Share:
Nike Picks Up Orders In Times Of Distress, Analyst Says In Upgrade

Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE), like many of its major distributors, has temporarily shuttered stores to help fight the spread of the coronavirus. Distributors that remain open continue to lose foot traffic as customers practice precautionary isolation.

The resulting sales cut doesn’t look great on the surface, but one analyst isn’t too concerned.

The Rating

BofA Securities analyst Robert Ohmes upgraded Nike to Buy but cut their price target from $110 to $85.

The Thesis

BofA halved its 2020 bottom-line estimates and adjusted its sales forecasts to reflect a 46% drop in the May quarter. The latter anticipates a $2 billion annual decline in North America and $1 billion fall in China, Europe and the Middle East.

Still, the analysts consider Nike relatively well positioned.

“We believe NKE remains the key brand that wholesale customers shift orders to in times of distress and should also benefit from its superior sourcing capabilities, with a vertically integrated supply chain and more consolidated supplier base,” Ohmes wrote in a note.

Nike shares have suffered a 30% pullback since the coronavirus outbreak began. BofA upgraded the stock as it trades at levels not seen since mid-2018.

“We believe current global athletic momentum favors NKE in both footwear (led by the Air Force 1 and Air Jordan 1 styles) and apparel (led by Sportswear) and believe an overall challenging environment could enhance NKE’s global market share momentum,” the analysts wrote.

NKE Price Action

At time of publication, Nike shares traded up 2.4% around $72.01.

Related Links:

Here's How Long It Took Nike To Reach A $100B Market Cap

Here's Who Could Take A Massive Hit If The 2020 Olympics Were Canceled

Latest Ratings for NKE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2020B of A SecuritiesUpgradesNeutralBuy
Mar 2020Wells FargoMaintainsEqual-Weight
Mar 2020Deutsche BankDowngradesBuyHold

View More Analyst Ratings for NKE
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NKE)

Coronavirus Live Updates: What's Going On In The US And Around The World
McDonald's Switches To 'Walk-In-Take-Out' Model In All Company-Owned Restaurants Due To Coronavirus
Amazon Hiring 100,000 Workers To Meet Increased Demand As Coronavirus Forces Social Distancing
Gap Did Well – But There's No Safety Net When It Comes To COVID-19
Banks, Airlines, Apple Among Stocks Being Hit Hard Despite Fed Cutting Rates To Zero
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Tumble; Fed Slashes Interest Rates To Zero
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Alexander Perry Bank of America Robert OhmesAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
HALCitigroupMaintains4.0
FLTDeutsche BankMaintains273.0
EOGCitigroupMaintains48.0
DHRCitigroupMaintains160.0
UBERDeutsche BankMaintains40.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga