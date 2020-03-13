Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analyst: 'This Is Not 2008' For Bank Stocks
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 13, 2020 12:24pm   Comments
Share:
Analyst: 'This Is Not 2008' For Bank Stocks

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) is now down 23.7% in the past month as stocks enter bear market territory for the first time since 2009. The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLF) has taken an even larger 31.2% hit in that time as investors recall what happened to bank stocks during the last U.S. economic downturn.

However, BofA Securities analyst Erika Najarian said Friday that 2008 and today are like night and day for U.S. bank stocks. In the event the coronavirus triggers a global recession, Najarian said bank stocks will take roughly a 50% earnings per share hit. However, Najarian said bank stocks tend to trade more on their total book value than their EPS during recessions, and she said TBV levels will likely not be negatively impacted by a recession.

Stress Testing

BofA recently stress tested U.S. bank stock balance sheets based on mild, moderate and severe recession scenarios, and Najarian said the stressed TBV of the group was roughly 7% higher than the actual year-end TBV among the large cap U.S. bank group.

“In other words, given that banks are unlikely to print negative EPS even in a recession, TBV should still grow,” Najarian wrote in a note.

She said today’s banks have enough earnings power to stay profitable even during a recession, and that earnings power also allows them to preserve capital losses due to rising provisions.

“While recent declines in interest rates have dimmed the outlook for bank profitability, the elevated level of capital and liquidity on banks’ balance sheets, built in response to the post-crisis regulatory era, suggests banks are better positioned to absorb unforeseen losses without requiring the bank to cease operations,” Najarian said.

Most Insulated

Bank of America found the following four large cap U.S. banks have the least TBV downside based on their recession stress test analysis:

  • Regions Financial Corp (NYSE: RF)
  • M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB)
  • JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM)
  • PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE: PNC)

Benzinga’s Take

Not only will financial market conditions likely not get as extreme as 2008 and 2009 in the event of a coronavirus-driven U.S. recession, post-crisis banking regulations have bank balance sheets much healthier today than they were back in 2008.

Bank stock investors may not have liked how much new capital requirements ate into earnings over the past 11 years, but those same regulations could help protect the banks’ book value if a recession is imminent.

Do you agree with this take? Email feedback@benzinga.com with your thoughts.

Related Links:

What To Know About The Fed's Emergency Liquidity Announcement

Cramer Revisits His Infamous 'They Know Nothing!' Moment

Latest Ratings for JPM

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2020CitigroupMaintainsNeutral
Mar 2020Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Mar 2020Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for JPM
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (XLF + JPM)

3 ETFs To Short The Stock Market
Option Traders Making Massive Bearish Bets On Bank Stocks
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Morning Market Stats In 5 Minutes
Boeing Shares See Worst Single-Day Drop Since 1974 As Company Empties $13.8B Credit Line, Seeks To Preserve Cash
Afternoon Market Stats In 5 Minutes
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bank of America coronavirus Erika Najarian financial crisisAnalyst Color Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SENSCanaccord GenuityMaintains0.750
CRHMCanaccord GenuityMaintains4.0
GPSCFRAMaintains8.0
AMGNCFRAUpgrades
EWCFRAUpgrades201.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga