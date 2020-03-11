Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Wells Fargo Upgrades Intuit, Says It's Well Positioned To Weather Macro Storm

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2020 1:45pm   Comments
Share:
Wells Fargo Upgrades Intuit, Says It's Well Positioned To Weather Macro Storm

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) enjoys a leading market position in two sizeable segments, namely tax and small business, and has maintained double-digit organic revenue and operating margins above 30%. These strengths significantly outweigh near-term concerns, according to Wells Fargo.

The Intuit Analyst

Michael Turrin upgraded Intuit from Equal-Weight to Overweight, while raising the price target from $305 to $320.

The Intuit Thesis

Despite rising market uncertainty, Intuit is “among the most well-positioned in our coverage” to weather the current macro scenario, Turrin said .

He iterated four key reasons for the upgrade:

  1. Certainty of taxes: The relative certainty brought by the option to file US taxes yourself is more favorable for Intuit in the first half of the year than for other end-markets in software.
  2. U.S.-centric business exposure: International constitutes only around ~5% of Intuit’s overall revenue and the company has plenty of room for expansion in the U.S., which represents a market of over $150 billion.
  3. Inbound model and virtual expertise: While Intuit’s software and cloud-enabled products allow customers to transact online, the recent addition of expert-enabled virtual offerings “also helps smartly connect business and individuals with a trusted network of remotely-based experts,” Turrin wrote in the note.
  4. Valuation: Intuit has outperformed its annual earnings guidance by an average of 6% over the past five years. Continuing the trend this year would support better relative valuation for the company’s shares, the analyst said.

INTU Price Action

Shares of Intuit declined almost 3.76% to $259.52 at time of publication Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for INTU

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2020Wells FargoUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight
Feb 2020BarclaysMaintainsEqual-Weight
Feb 2020JP MorganMaintainsUnderweight

View More Analyst Ratings for INTU
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (INTU)

Think Well, Think Different: M&A Is Helping Fintech Navigate The Swamp Of Uncertainty
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
10 Stocks To Watch For February 25, 2020
14 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Intuit Reports Q2 Earnings Beat, Acquires Credit Karma For $7.1B
8 Stocks To Watch For February 24, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Michael Turrin Wells FargoAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
HRVSFCantor FitzgeraldMaintains1.7
HDCFRAUpgrades255.0
CVNACFRAReiterates40.0
XECCowen & Co.Upgrades
RESNNeedhamMaintains3.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga