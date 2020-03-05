Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Google's Exposure To Travel Will Impact Revenue, BofA Says
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 05, 2020 12:30pm   Comments
Share:
Google's Exposure To Travel Will Impact Revenue, BofA Says

Google and parent company Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) exposure to the travel industry will likely impact total revenue as U.S. travel activity appears to have slowed down amid coronavirus concerns, according to Bank of America.

The Alphabet Analyst

Justin Post maintains a Buy rating on Alphabet's stock with a $1,600 price target.

The Alphabet Thesis

Google is the largest recipient of travel industry digital ad spend and the travel industry likely accounted for 11% of Google's total $134.5 billion gross advertising revenue, Post wrote in a note. This also implies the travel industry accounts for 9% of Google's total revenue.

Many government agencies and companies have either limited or banned travel activity and this will impact the travel sector in 2020, Post said. Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, Google's travel ad spend was likely growing at around 10% but travel revenue should fall to negative 6.7% in the first quarter and negative 10.2% in the second quarter.

The financial impact is modeled at $647 million in the first quarter and $820 million in the second quarter, or $1.5 billion for the first half of 2020. The research firm is modeling trends to improve after April and will remain under pressure through June. By July, spending activity should revert to normal.

As such, full-year 2020 revenue estimates were lowered from $190.059 billion to $188.561 billion.

GOOG Price Action

Shares of Alphabet were trading lower by nearly 3% at $1,346.40.

Related Links:

Commentary: Is 2020 The Year Of Supply Chain Risk?

Thursday's Market Minute: The Playbook Isn't Working

Latest Ratings for GOOG

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2020CFRAMaintainsStrong Buy
Feb 2020Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy
Feb 2020Raymond JamesMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for GOOG
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOOG + GOOGL)

How The Coronavirus Is Infecting The Social Media Giants
Coronavirus Has Now Spread To Healthy Corporations, Set To Affect The Global Economy
Judge Quashes Tulsi Gabbard's Case Against Google Alleging Free Speech Violation
Google Announces Second Stadia Games Studio, 'Division 2' Launch
Here Are All The Major Events Canceled By Coronavirus So Far (Updated)
5 Reasons Why Tesla Is Way Ahead Of Traditional Automakers
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bank of America coronavirus Justin PostAnalyst Color Travel Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
DGXCFRAUpgrades140.0
ELYRoth CapitalAssumes21.0
IONSCitigroupInitiates Coverage On73.0
PPLBarclaysInitiates Coverage On54.0
AEOCFRAMaintains16.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga