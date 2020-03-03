Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Retail Analyst Breaks Down Target's Report, Makes The Case For Costco And Walmart Stock
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2020 2:56pm   Comments
Share:
Retail Analyst Breaks Down Target's Report, Makes The Case For Costco And Walmart Stock

Retail companies dominated Tuesday morning's headlines with Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) reporting fourth-quarter results while Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) continues to be mentioned as a beneficiary of people stocking up on supplies amid coronavirus uncertainties.

What To Know

Shares of Target were lower ahead of Tuesday's market open as the company reported a slight beat on the bottom line, marking the fifth straight quarter of outperformance, CFRA analyst Garrett Nelson said on CNBC's "Squawk Box." But the stock didn't move higher as the earnings report was "par for the course" and 2020 guidance came in "right in line" with expectations.

Nelson said he is "more cautious" on Hold-rated Target compared to Buy-rated Costco, especially after Target's stock outpaced its earnings growth over the past few years. On the other hand, Costco and Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) have better leverage to consumer staples.

Why It's Important

Costco's stock gained 10% on Monday and Walmart's stock was up around 8% as anecdotal accounts of supply shortages plaguing Costco stores across the country surfaced. This is more of a "short-term boost" story and will add a lift to near-term earnings.

The remainder of 2020 could prove to be a time for investors to show "a little more caution" and consumer staple-names should fare better compared to Target which is more of a consumer discretionary play, he said.

Related Links:

Tuesday's Market Minute: Target Misses Earnings Bullseye

Super Tuesday Begins As Investors Eye Earnings From Kohl's, Target, And G7 Disappoints

Latest Ratings for TGT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2020Odeon CapitalInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Dec 2019Cowen & Co.MaintainsOutperform
Nov 2019Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for TGT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (COST + TGT)

Target Sees "Strong" February Sales, Monitoring Virus-Related Supply Chain Stress
3 Options Strategies To Play Costco's Earnings This Week
PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Costco
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Target Posts Mixed Q4 results
Retail Snapshot – Can This Week Make a Difference?
Super Tuesday Begins As Investors Eye Earnings From Kohl's, Target, And G7 Disappoints
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CFRA CNBCAnalyst Color Earnings News Retail Sales Analyst Ratings Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga