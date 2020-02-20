Market Overview

BofA Downgrades Vornado Realty Trust On Low Near-Term Visibility

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 20, 2020 12:03pm   Comments
Vornado Realty Trust’s (NYSE: VNO) fourth-quarter conference call suggested an 8% decline in 2020 adjusted funds from operations.

The bankruptcy filing by Forever XXI in the US poses additional downside risk to the real estate company’s projections, according to BofA Securities.

The Analyst

BofA’s James Feldman downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from Buy to Neutral, reducing the price target from $71 to $68.

The Thesis

Although Vornado Realty Trust’s shares have already responded to the news, the lack of earnings visibility could continue to be an overhang on the stock in the near term, Feldman said in the note.

The New York City market is improving, and Vornado Realty Trust’s value creation potential remains intact, the analyst mentioned.

Management expects growth to return in 2021. Feldman added, however, that investors could remain skeptical till management provides more specific details of growth drivers.

Vornado Realty Trust’s 2020 outlook came in below expectations. The analyst lowered the estimate for funds from operations to $3.21 per share for 2020 and to $3.39 per share for 2021.

Price Action

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust were down 0.99% to $63.73 at time of publication.

 

Photo by Tierra Mallorca on Unsplash

Latest Ratings for VNO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2020B of A SecuritiesDowngradesBuyNeutral
Jan 2020SunTrust Robinson HumphreyDowngradesBuyHold
Jan 2020BarclaysMaintainsEqual-Weight

Posted-In: BofA Securities James FeldmanAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

