Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Salesforce Is This Firm's Best Idea
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 19, 2020 10:27am   Comments
Share:
Why Salesforce Is This Firm's Best Idea

Shares of customer relationship software vendor salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) look attractive at current levels, according to Wedbush.

The Salesforce Analyst

Steven Koenig maintained an Outperform rating on Salesforce and increased the price target from $192 to $217.

The Salesforce Thesis

Fourth-quarter checks by Wedbush point to strong demand for Salesforce implementation services, with no sign of softness, Koenig said in a Wednesday note. (See his track record here.)

The checks suggested strength in Commerce Cloud, adoption of Einstein Analytics and large deals in technology and health care, the analyst said.

Salesforce, according to the analyst, continued to benefit from its "location at the confluence of enterprise spending on digital transformation, customer experience, and cloud."

With the shares having firmed up nicely in the run up to the fourth-quarter results, Koenig said he doesn't see the need for the management to deliver "heroic guidance."

The company is scheduled to report fourth-quarter results Tuesday after the close.

Koenig said he expects strong fourth-quarter execution.

"With 1Q guidance already given and the decks cleared for FY21 upside, and CRM shares trading at 7.8x EV/CY20E revenue even after a nice YTD run, we like the current entry price."

The analyst said Salesforce.com is a Wedbush Best Idea.

CRM Price Action

Salesforce shares were adding 1.14% to $193.23 at the time of publication Wednesday.

Related Links:

Salesforce Shares Tick Lower On Weak EPS Guidance

Salesforce Raises 2020 Sales Guidance

Photo courtesy of Salesforce.

Latest Ratings for CRM

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2020MaintainsOutperform
Feb 2020MaintainsOutperform
Feb 2020MaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for CRM
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Steven Koenig WedbushAnalyst Color Long Ideas Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CRM)

Calendar Apps Can Do Wonders And Not Only For Your Schedule
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Here's How Large Salesforce Option Traders Are Positioning Ahead Of Earnings
Piper Sandler Remains Bullish On Slack On Broader Enterprise Adoption
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
There Was A Big Rotation In The Market On Wednesday: PreMarket Prep Recap For Feb. 6, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ARDSRoth CapitalInitiates Coverage On18.0
PTCBairdAssumes
MNPRBrookline CapitalInitiates Coverage On42.0
HCKTCraig-HallumUpgrades
HNPDaiwa CapitalDowngrades
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga