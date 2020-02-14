Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Caterpillar's Stock Is Like The 'Unloved Stepchild' Of This Market

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 14, 2020 12:20pm   Comments
Share:
Why Caterpillar's Stock Is Like The 'Unloved Stepchild' Of This Market

Goldman Sachs analysts turned bullish on Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) this week in a decision Chantico Global CEO Gina Sanchez and Ascent Wealth Partners managing director Todd Gordon can't get behind.

Sanchez: The 'Unloved Stepchild' Of Stocks

Goldman's bullish thesis amounts to the firm saying Caterpillar's stock is "really, really, really, really cheap" and buying the stock is merely a "value story," Sanchez said on a CNBC. But even if the stock is attractive from a valuation perspective, the company is overexposed to troubled sectors. Call it the "unloved stepchild of this stock market."

The oil and mining sectors are struggling to keep up with other stock sectors and looking at Caterpillar's stock one thing is clear: the company is most exposed to oil and mining.

"If you were to buy into this Goldman call, you have to believe that something else is going to catalyze this stock," she said. "We're not seeing that in the mining sector, we're not seeing that in the underlying commodities prices, and we're certainly not seeing it in energy or oil demand."

See Alslo: Caterpillar's Risk-Reward Is Attractive, Goldman Sachs Says In Upgrade

Gordon: 'No Real Progress' In The Chart

Caterpillar's stock has not only underperformed the broader market, but it's underperforming against the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLI), Gordon said. As such, there are better opportunities for investors to gain exposure to the sector.

"For now, this is dead money," Gordon said.

Caterpillar's stock traded lower by 2% to $137 per share at time of publication.

Latest Ratings for CAT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2020UpgradesNeutralBuy
Feb 2020MaintainsBuy
Feb 2020MaintainsSector Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for CAT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: CNBC Gina Sanchez Goldman Sachs miningAnalyst Color Analyst Ratings Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (XLI + CAT)

After Years Of High Growth, Daseke Finds Itself In Need Of A Tune-Up
Industrials Ended 2019 On A Strong Note, But Are Some Segments In Better Shape Than Others?
Caterpillar's Risk-Reward Is Attractive, Goldman Sachs Says In Upgrade
Coronavirus Fears Back On Big Earnings Day As Alibaba, PepsiCo, Nvidia All Report
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 13, 2020
Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Thurs., Feb. 13, 2020: FXI, TSLA, BABA, NIO, CAT
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
CSCFRAMaintains14.0
MHKCFRAMaintains135.0
PPLCFRAMaintains40.0
CCEPCFRAMaintains60.0
NSANYCFRAMaintains7.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga