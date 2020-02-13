Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Luckin Coffee Analyst Says Company Confident In Key Targets Despite Coronavirus Impact
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 13, 2020 3:26pm   Comments
Share:
Luckin Coffee Analyst Says Company Confident In Key Targets Despite Coronavirus Impact

Luckin Coffee Inc – ADR (NASDAQ: LK), which is being touted as a serious threat to Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) in China, discussed concerns surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak's effect on the coffee chain in a conference call with analysts. 

Luckin's Q1 Revenue Likely To Miss Expectations

Luckin now expects first-quarter revenue to end at nearly half the current estimate of 2.2 billion yuan ($315.3 million) to 2.3 billion yuan.

The extension of the Chinese New Year break into February following the coronavirus outbreak — and low volumes at the 500 stores that are open — are to be blamed for the expected shortfall, KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Eric Gonazalez said in a Thursday note.

Luckin Confident In Recovery

Luckin expressed confidence in customers coming back once the virus abates, the analyst said.

The coffee chain expects most employers in the virus-hit region to keep offices shut until the week of Feb. 24, he said. 

The non-affected areas will likely return to normalcy within one to two months, and those areas near the epicenter of the epidemic are likely to take up three to four months, Luckin said, according to KeyBanc. 

The company's unmanned retail strategy is being rolled out at the right time, Gonzalez said. 

The analyst said Luckin could enact a "Buy 10/Get 10" offer as customers return to work.

KeyBanc: Luckin's Targets Achievable

Luckin reiterated its expectations for achieving breakeven in the third quarter with the help of its unmanned retail strategy, as well as its 2021 development goals for both traditional and unmanned retail, Gonzalez said. 

The company expects no changes to its 2021 outlook, according to KeyBanc. 

KeyBanc, which is a market maker in the stock, has an Outperform rating and $56 price target for Luckin shares.

Luckin shares were slipping 1.99% to $37.98 at the time of publication Thursday.

Related Links:

Can Luckin Coffee Beat Starbucks At Its Own Game?

Analysts Bullish On Starbucks Despite Fast-Moving Chinese Competition

Latest Ratings for LK

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2020MaintainsBuy
Jan 2020MaintainsOverweight
Nov 2019MaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for LK
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: coffeeAnalyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Global Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SBUX + LK)

Starbucks Is A Long-Term Play Facing Near-Term Uncertainty, MKM Says
A Foodie's Guide To Valentine's Day 2020
Judging By These Leveraged Funds, Consumers Are Still In The Economic Driver Seat
11 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
5 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Investor Movement Index Summary: January 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
LINCFRAUpgrades245.0
PEPCFRAReiterates160.0
DAVANeedhamReiterates62.0
ZTSCFRAUpgrades160.0
NBLCFRAMaintains23.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga