Starbucks Is A Long-Term Play Facing Near-Term Uncertainty, MKM Says
Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) could face a tumultuous near-term, weighed down by the COVID-19 outbreak in China, but the coffee retailer is well positioned in the long term, according to an MKM Partners analyst.
The Starbucks Analyst
Brett Levy initiated coverage of Starbucks with a Buy rating and $105 price target.
The Starbucks Thesis
Starbucks possesses a unique long-term mix supporting the build out of a dominant global business, strong in-store operations and ongoing investments in its supply chain and considerable digital infrastructure, analyst Levy said in a Wednesday initiation note. (See his track record here.)
The operational and strategic strengths, coupled with a strong cash flow generation and capital return story, creates one of the better long-term opportunities across the restaurant landscape, the analyst said.
Investors have an opportunity to participate in a unit growth story that's supported by an increasingly stable royalty revenue stream component and the company's consistent returns of billions of dollars to shareholders annually, he said.
Americas/U.S. comp growth is Starbuck's biggest positive, Levy said.
Upside drivers could include the Americas maintaining above-average comps; the Global Coffee Alliance generating better-than-expected sales and profit; and the China drag proving not as bad as feared, the analyst said.
Additional China closures due to the COVID-19 outbreak or modest results at those units that remain open or a longer duration of issues could drag profits, impacting the stock, he said.
"Over the longer-term, the company has been able to produce a low-double-digit total shareholder return model, which justifies our Buy rating, although in the near-term, the operations may be impacted by China-related concerns and its shares may be volatile."
MKM sees Starbucks as a top-tier long-term play facing near-term uncertainty.
SBUX Price Action
Starbucks shares were trading 1.6% higher at $89.98 at the time of publication Thursday.
Related Links:
Here's How Much Investing $100 In Starbucks Stock Back In 2010 Would Be Worth Today
Pro Investor Says Luckin Coffee More Than Just A Popular Coffee Brand
Latest Ratings for SBUX
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2020
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Jan 2020
|Assumes
|Equal-Weight
|Jan 2020
|Upgrades
|Equal-Weight
|Overweight
View More Analyst Ratings for SBUX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Analyst Color Long Ideas Price Target Initiation Restaurants Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.