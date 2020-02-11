RingCentral Hits New All-Time High: Here's What The Street Has To Say
RingCentral Inc (NYSE: RNG) reported fourth-quarter results which sent shares flying to new all-time highs. Here is a summary of how some of the Street's top analysts reacted to the print.
Review
Ring's fourth quarter was highlighted by a subscription revenue beat of 5% versus a historical 2% to 4% typical beat and reaching "Rule of 40+," Bank of America analyst Nikolay Beliov wrote in a note. The subscription revenue growth was driven by strong large customer wins with contract sizes north of $1 million, larger mid and enterprise market deals, strong channel bookings and superior linearity.
Ring's strong outperformance shouldn't come as a surprise given a superior go-to-market strategy and execution, Rosenblatt Securities analyst Ryan Koontz wrote in a note. In fact, the company is likely the "strongest player" in the Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) market and can "out-execute" its larger and smaller peers.
Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall noted three takeaways that need to be monitored:
- The ACO migration will need to be done in multiple phases and is key to initial product adoption
- The revenue beat in Q4 wasn't accompanied by margin leverage
- Management couldn't offer any clarity on changes to its video product.
Outlook
Management offered a 2020 outlook that was "nicely above consensus," including 25% to 26% subscription revenue growth, versus expectations of 24%, Needham analyst Richard Valera wrote in a note. Encouragingly, the guidance looks to be conservative and there are multiple drivers of upside potential from two sources: existing drivers including enterprise deals, channel and contact centers, and new contributors from Avaya, Atos and AT&T.
Ring's earnings makes it clear it has a path to a $1 billion run-rate is reasonable and will be driven by initiatives that generate little revenue today, Raymond James analyst Brian Peterson wrote in a note. Investors could be hesitant investing in a company that is up 160% since the end of 2018, but Ring remains is among the "most open-ended growth stories" in all of the SaaS market.
RNG Ratings And Price Targets
Ring's stock at around $220 per share implies a multiple of 18 times 2020 sales estimate and 14 times 2021 sales estimates, Goldman Sachs analyst Heather Bellini wrote in a note.
- BofA maintains at Buy, price target lifted from $237 to $245.
- Rosenblatt maintains at Buy, price target lifted from $215 to $245.
- Morgan Stanley maintains at Equal-weight, price target lifted from $195 to $205.
- Needham maintains at Buy, price target lifted from $220 to $240.
- Raymond James mainatins at Strong Buy, price target lifted from $190 to $250.
- Goldman Sachs maintains at Buy, price target lifted from $230 to $255.
Shares of RingCentral hit a new all-time high of $233.81 Tuesday morning. The stock traded around $227.53 at time of publication.
