7 Stocks To Buy Under $5

Despite a coronavirus scare, the S&P 500 has held up relatively well do far in 2020 and is trading within a stone’s throw of all-time highs. With the market up so much in recent years, it can be difficult for small-time investors to find affordable stocks to buy at relatively low prices. Although valuations are what’s actually important for investors, not share price, small retail investors are always looking for stocks to scoop up that won’t break the bank.

Here’s a look at eight stocks to buy with share prices under $5, according to Bank of America.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MFG)

Mizuho is the third-largest financial services company in Japan. Following the company’s recent earnings report, analyst Raymond Spencer said he remains bullish on Mizuho even though all three top Japanese megabanks reported negative net income growth.

Mizuho’s net income was in-line with Spencer’s projections. Spencer said net operating revenue outpaced falling expenses, weighing on earnings. Mizuho’s securities subsidiary will likely continue to struggle, but medium-term return on equity will likely range between 7% and 8%, Spencer said.

Bank of America has a Buy rating and $3.81 price target for MFG stock.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK)

Nokia is a Finnish multinational telecommunications company that operates as both a network infrastructure equipment supplier and a technology patent licensing company.

Analyst Tal Liani recently said there’s not too much to get excited about for Nokia in the near-term other that the stock’s valuation. But in the longer-term, Liani expects business trends for Nokia will start to improve in the second half of 2020 as the 5G cycle jumpstarts business. Nokia has already secured 63 commercial 5G contracts, according to Liani. In the meantime, Nokia pays patient investors an impressive 4.3% dividend yield.

Bank of America has a Buy rating and $5.80 price target for NOK stock.

Cemex SAB de CV ADR (NYSE: CX)

Cemex is the third-largest cement company in the world.

Analyst Carlos Peyrelongue recently said Cemex has a three-year free cash flow yield of 9.6% and is expected to deleverage its balance sheet in the medium term, reducing potential risk. In developed economies, Peyrelongue said infrastructure spending accounts for roughly 50% of cement demand. However, in the Latin American countries where Cemex operates, informal residential accounts are the largest growth driver (50%) followed by infrastructure (21%) as a distant second. After a challenging 2019 in the Mexican market Peyrelongue is projecting between 0% and 3.5% volume growth in 2020.

Bank of America has a Buy rating and $5 price target for CX stock.

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE: BTG)

B2Gold is a gold producer with assets in the Philippines, Namibia and Mali.

Analyst Lawson Winder recently updated his model for B2Gold after the company released the results of a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) on its Gramalote joint venture (JV). Lawson values the Gramalote operation at $250 million and said it should add 23 cents per share in value when it begins operation in late 2023. In the meantime, Lawson said the company has a solid cash position to fund growth and pay its dividend.

Bank of America has a Buy rating and $4.75 price target for BTG stock.

Iamgold Corp (NYSE: IAG)

Iamgold is a Canadian gold mining company with assets in Canada, Burkina, Faso and Suriname.

Analyst Michael Jalonen recently said Iamgold is trading at a steep valuation discount to its gold miner peers, but there are several potential catalysts ahead for the stock to close that gap. An updated plan on its Westwood project, the launch of production at Saramacca, an initial resource estimate from Nelligan and the advancement of an exploitation concession at Boto could all serve as bullish triggers for the stock.

Bank of America has a Buy rating and $4 price target for IAG stock.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE)

Callon Petroleum is a U.S. oil & gas exploration and production company that generates roughly 60% of its production from the Delaware Basin.

Callon completed a buyout of Carrizo oil & Gas in December. While the initial market reaction to the deal wasn’t positive, Callon should benefit from synergies and scale advantages over time. Analyst Asit Sen recently said Callon’s cost structure continues to benefit from acceleration of its larger Permian projects and additional capital efficiency improvements. Callon currently trades at just 2.7 times forward earnings.

Bank of America has a Buy rating and $8 price target for CPE stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX)

BioCryst is a biotech company focused on structure-based drug design.

After recently meeting with company management, analyst Tazeen Ahmad said BioCryst has several major catalysts ahead. The company’s lead asset Berotralstat is awaiting NDA acceptance by the FDA. Ahmad expects a PDUFA date sometime in the fourth quarter of 2020. BioCryst has also gotten positive early results from its pivotal APeX-2 study. Ahmad is modeling risk-adjusted global Berotralstat revenue of $59 million in 2021, peaking at $451 million in 2027. BioCryst has estimated peak revenue at greater than $500 million.

Bank of America has a Buy rating and $4 price target for BCRX stock.